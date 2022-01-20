ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Valley Children's Hospital delaying some non-urgent surgeries amid staffing shortages

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LVMq_0dqLmapf00

Local hospitals are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on patients and staff.

Many ICUs are running out of space, and Valley Children's Hospital is now postponing some surgeries.

Valley Children's Hospital confirmed it is delaying some non-urgent surgeries for two weeks and will then reassess the situation.

A spokesperson says the hospital expects the Omicron peak to end by that time.

RELATED: Omicron variant impacts Valley Children's hospitalizations, staffing

Right now, Valley Children's has about 120 healthcare workers out due to COVID-19.

That's actually down from a high of about 170 a couple of weeks ago.

Comments / 1

Related
mpbonline.org

Coronavirus hospitalizations surge as staffing shortages in hospitals continue

At the University of Mississippi Medical Center, healthcare workers are in short supply. Many workers have retired, sought higher-paying jobs, or continue to work but are at home in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure. At the hospital, around 55 beds are vacant as there is no staff to care for those extra patients. Dr. Alan Jones is Associate Vice Chancellor of Clinical Affairs at the medical center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KABC

Some Area Hospitals Canceling Elective Surgeries Amid Omicron Surge

Hospitals Canceling Elective Surgeries Amid Omicron Surge. (Los Angeles, CA) — L.A. County hospitals are canceling elective surgeries amid the recent surge in COVID cases. Methodist Hospital Senior Vice President Clifford Daniels said it was difficult to find “a warm body” since so many personnel were out sick and unable to work. Around 100 of the Arcadia hospital’s 18-hundred staff were positive for COVID-19. In order to free up available staff, the hospital canceled all elective surgeries. Memorial Hospital in Gardena did the same. This move comes after the California Department of Health allowed COVID-positive healthcare workers to continue working as long as they were asymptomatic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaying#Omicron#Valley Children
kjzz.org

Banner Health reports delays, staffing shortages amid omicron surge

Arizona is reporting record numbers of new COVID-19 infections, averaging more than 13,000 cases per day recently. The surge in cases continues to cause havoc in the state’s hospitals. Banner Health, the state's largest hospital system, is reporting staffing shortages and disruptions of some services. “Please be patient with...
ARIZONA STATE
The Progress-Index

Northam's emergency order creates some flexibility for hospitals, but won't fully address staffing shortages

As Virginia's COVID hospitalizations surge, following the national trend, Governor Northam's emergency order won't fully address the hospital staffing shortages.  Since last week, COVID hospitalizations have been surpassing previous records, according to data given by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA). The previous single-day record of hospitalizations was on Jan. 13 of...
PETERSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
BBC

Daisy Hill Hospital: 'Need for surgery plan' amid staffing problems

The Southern Health Trust has said it needs to "think radically" about a sustainable model for general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry due to recruitment challenges. Despite repeated recruitment processes, only two out of six general surgical consultant posts have been filled. The trust has become aware of...
HEALTH SERVICES
cleveland19.com

Non-vaccinated employees placed on unpaid leave by Akron Children’s Hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Any non-vaccinated employee or employees without a COVID-19 vaccination exemption were notified last Friday they are being placed on unpaid leave, announced Akron Children’s Hospital officials. Akron Children’s Hospital officials said their vaccination deadline was Jan. 11. “We value the contribution of each and...
AKRON, OH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
KQED

COVID-Positive Employees at Some California Nursing Homes Continue to Work Amid Critical Staffing Shortages

Four days after Celine started working as a nursing assistant in the COVID-19 unit at a Placerville nursing home, she tested positive for the virus. She was fatigued and weak and had a dry cough — but she kept working. She said she has worked 13 days in the last two weeks, frequently taking care of more than a dozen patients at a time or working a double shift when asked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy