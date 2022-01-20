Valley Children's Hospital delaying some non-urgent surgeries amid staffing shortages
Local hospitals are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on patients and staff. Many ICUs are running out of space, and Valley Children's Hospital is now postponing some surgeries. Valley Children's Hospital confirmed it is delaying some non-urgent surgeries for two weeks and will then reassess the situation. A spokesperson says the hospital expects the Omicron peak to end by that time. RELATED: Omicron variant impacts Valley Children's hospitalizations, staffing Right now, Valley Children's has about 120 healthcare workers out due to COVID-19. That's actually down from a high of about 170 a couple of weeks ago.
