ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Vipir 6 Alert…Tracking more winter weather our way. -Here’s the latest

By Tim Miller
WJBF.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on our next chance for Winter weather as we move into Friday. Vipir 6 Alert Day posted for Friday as parts of the CSRA could see Freezing rain, Sleet and some areas of snow. As always with these systems, it will be...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vipir#Csra#News Channel 6
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Valdosta Daily Times

More cold weather on the way

VALDOSTA — More cold weather is on the way for South Georgia. Following a weekend that saw low temperatures dip into the upper 20s, the Valdosta area is bouncing back a bit with highs around 60 degrees for most of this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
VALDOSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Colder Air Moves in… Cool & Partly Cloudy Wednesday.

As of 5PM Tuesday- It was a cloudy Tuesday with a few light rain showers. Temperatures made it into the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front will pass us tonight that will bring in colder air from the North. Tomorrow, highs will be around 10 degrees cooler than...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’Easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday an Alert Day due to an increasing confidence a significant storm will impact the area. Accumulating snow is likely, but it is still unclear on the amount of snow that will fall near the I-95 Corridor. Confidence is high that we will be dealing with very cold temperatures and gusty winds Saturday into Sunday. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track the latest on this storm’s path.  
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and temperatures are dangerously low. Wednesday morning temperatures start below zero with wind chills feeling like -30 degrees. Sunny skies will look warm, but highs will only reach 12 degrees with wind chills below zero. CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather say frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Souza is also warning to limit time outside due to black ice, causing dangerous walking and driving conditions. There’s an end in sight to this deep freeze. Thursday’s going to be a much milder day with temperatures climbing to 30 degrees with a chance of scattered snow showers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy