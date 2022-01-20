ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

New 100-bed inmate community re-entry center proposed in Pocatello area

By By Journal staff
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

Gov. Brad Little's budget proposal for the Idaho Department of Correction suggests opening a $12 million, 100-bed community re-entry facility, which would be located in the Pocatello area.

IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said if lawmakers approve Little's budget request for the project, it could be completed within a year and a half to two years. It would likely be staffed by between 25 and 30 workers, including security, employment coordinators, case managers and others.

The state currently operates similar facilities in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Nampa, Kuna and Boise. Tewalt said the proposed facility would provide similar services for men as those that are already offered through the Community Custody wing at Pocatello Women Correctional Center.

Tewalt explained re-entry facilities help inmates who qualify connect to jobs and resources in the outside world to help them succeed upon their release, under supervision and with accountability. He said they're proven to reduce recidivism, and participants in the programs are active in volunteerism and charitable causes within their surrounding communities.

"It’s certainly in the longterm interests of tax payers but especially in community safety," Tewalt told the Journal. "There's a real crime-reduction component here. I think we’re going to be able to make some pretty good cases for everything in the governor's budget, and we're hopeful we can get them across the finish line and start to have those conversations with local leaders who can help us better understand local concerns, needs and how we can help reduce crime."

Tewalt said no location has been selected for the proposed facility, which could either be new construction or located in an existing facility renovated for the purpose.

Idaho State Journal

New signs at Indian Rocks highlight petroglyphs, historical significance of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

POCATELLO — The Bureau of Land Management recently installed two interpretive signs at the Indian Rocks petroglyph boulder display that pay tribute to the regional history of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Indian Rocks petroglyphs are located just northwest of McCammon. The site once boasted a visitor’s center but no trace of the structure remains, according to BLM spokesperson Bruce Hallman. The new interpretive signs provide some historical context for the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

A pandemic casualty? Idaho woman dies in ER while awaiting ICU bed

MOSCOW — It was the evening of Jan. 6 when Katherine Ripley’s husband, Ian, noticed something was wrong with his wife. The Moscow couple called 911. Katie walked into the ambulance on her own, talking with Ian and EMTs. A few hours later, she was incoherent. Ripley, 33, was battling a severe case of pneumonia. Over the next 20 hours, her family searched for an intensive care unit bed that could accommodate her needs in Idaho, Montana or Washington. Only a day later, she died...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Top official defends Idaho's education system to lawmakers

BOISE — A top Idaho education official on Monday gave a full-throated defense of the state’s public education system that in recent years has come under attack by far-right lawmakers seeking to cut financial support. Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich told the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee that the state’s education system is directly responsible for Idaho’s economic success that this year includes a record budget surplus of $1.9 billion. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Animal Shelter installing grassy play area for dogs

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is in the process of installing a fenced-in grassy area where adoptable dogs can get exercise and play outside. The grassy area will be a first for the Pocatello shelter, which has been steadily making improvements to its building over the years to enhance animals' experience and security while they're waiting for forever homes. The area is expected to be finished and open to dogs, staff...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

FAST-MOVING SNOWSTORM FORECAST TO ARRIVE IN EAST IDAHO TONIGHT

A quick-moving winter storm is forecast to bring a fresh coat of snow to East Idaho Monday night through Tuesday morning. Most of East Idaho including the Preston, Malad, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, St. Anthony and Rexburg areas can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow from the storm. Higher elevation areas such as Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Soda Springs...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local hookah bar owner arrested, business closed until further notice following police investigation

POCATELLO — The owner of a local hookah bar was arrested early Sunday morning and the business has been ordered to close indefinitely following a multi-jurisdiction law enforcement investigation. Adrian Quiroz, the owner of the El Compa Hookah Bar at 440 E. Center St. in Pocatello, was arrested following the investigation and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. Quiroz faces two misdemeanor charges as a result of the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello fire, police departments report record call volume in 2021

The Pocatello fire and police departments responded to an all-time record number of calls between October 2020 and September 2021, an increase agency leaders attribute to residents delaying medical care during the pandemic. Ryan O'Hearn, assistant chief of operations with the Pocatello Fire Department, said his department responded to 8,323 calls last fiscal year. That volume accounts for 33 more calls than PFD responded to during its last record year in 2017, and 500 more calls than in 2020. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls farmer to head state FSA office

IDAHO FALLS — Matt Gellings broke both of his legs and couldn't walk for six months after he crashed his snowmobile into a snow-covered stump in January of 2016. Six years later, the fourth-generation Idaho Falls farmer can look back on his debilitating accident as an experience that closed one door — ending his long career as a food producer — but helped to open another opportunity. On Jan. 21,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
