New 100-bed inmate community re-entry center proposed in Pocatello area

Gov. Brad Little's budget proposal for the Idaho Department of Correction suggests opening a $12 million, 100-bed community re-entry facility, which would be located in the Pocatello area.

IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said if lawmakers approve Little's budget request for the project, it could be completed within a year and a half to two years. It would likely be staffed by between 25 and 30 workers, including security, employment coordinators, case managers and others.

The state currently operates similar facilities in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Nampa, Kuna and Boise. Tewalt said the proposed facility would provide similar services for men as those that are already offered through the Community Custody wing at Pocatello Women Correctional Center.

Tewalt explained re-entry facilities help inmates who qualify connect to jobs and resources in the outside world to help them succeed upon their release, under supervision and with accountability. He said they're proven to reduce recidivism, and participants in the programs are active in volunteerism and charitable causes within their surrounding communities.

"It’s certainly in the longterm interests of tax payers but especially in community safety," Tewalt told the Journal. "There's a real crime-reduction component here. I think we’re going to be able to make some pretty good cases for everything in the governor's budget, and we're hopeful we can get them across the finish line and start to have those conversations with local leaders who can help us better understand local concerns, needs and how we can help reduce crime."

Tewalt said no location has been selected for the proposed facility, which could either be new construction or located in an existing facility renovated for the purpose.