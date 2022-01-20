ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Supreme Court hears oral arguments in redistricting case

By Henry Redman
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNZuv_0dqLlCo800

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that will decide the state’s political maps for the next decade on Wednesday.

The seven justices focused their questions on how to balance competing interests such as compliance with the Voting Rights Act (VRA) and maintaining municipal boundaries as they work out how to draw the maps after the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers were unable to reach an agreement last year.

In the nearly day-long arguments on Wednesday eight different parties, representing a wide and competing mix of political interests, gave oral arguments — each saying that their proposed maps or proposed criteria for assessing the maps was the best for the state’s voters.

Arguing in the case were Gov. Tony Evers, the Republican-controlled Legislature, a group of progressive nonprofit groups including Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC), the Wisconsin Senate Democratic Caucus, a group of concerned voters, a group of mathematicians and a group represented by the right-wing legal firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

In November, the court ordered that all proposed maps should follow the principle of “least change,” meaning they don’t deviate too far from the heavily gerrymandered maps that have been in place since 2011, while accounting for shifts in population. A major focus of the arguments was what metric the court should use to gauge who made the least changes, with most of the parties saying they were in favor of the court using the percentage of voters that remain in the same district or the number of newly divided municipalities.

The court must also weigh a number of legal and constitutional mandates as it constructs the new maps. Those mandates include requirements under the VRA to allow for minority groups to achieve political representation; efforts not to divide cities or counties; making districts as compact as possible and not moving too many people from district to district.

A large portion of the arguments focused on compliance with the VRA and how many majority minority districts must be created.

Evers and the group of nonprofits submitted proposals that create seven majority Black Assembly districts. Other groups submitted proposals that have six majority Black districts, which is the number in the currently existing maps.

The arguments focused on how the VRA should be applied, what threshold must be met for a district to give Black voters the best opportunity and how those pieces should fit within the context of the rest of the state.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The more progressive groups in the case were arguing for an additional majority Black district and even the Republican-controlled Legislature argued that the number should remain at six. But a few of the justices seemed to suggest that the VRA isn’t necessary because there are already Black lawmakers from the city.

“If you look at [Lt. Gov.] Mandela Barnes, he was elected twice and now he’s going to run for U.S. senator,” conservative Justice Patience Roggensack said. “I think clearly he’s had a lot of white support in his campaigns.”

Mel Barnes, an attorney for the progressive legal outfit Law Forward which represented BLOC, said in a post hearing news conference that Black candidates being elected to seats in already existing Black majority districts means the VRA is working, not that it needs to be thrown out in this new round of redistricting.

“The very fact that some Black elected officials have won in Wisconsin does not mean that voters in Black and other non-white communities in Wisconsin do not need and are not entitled to, under our laws, the protections that prevent white voters from blocking minority community voting preferences,” Barnes said.

The Legislature’s attorney, Taylor Meehan, said the Legislature’s proposals should be chosen because they are “race neutral” and the proposals from BLOC and the governor constitute a “racial gerrymander” because they attempt to create a new majority Black district.

“We believe they’re unconstitutional under the federal constitution because there is no justification for the racial gerrymanders,” Meehan said. “The race-based sorting of the Milwaukee districts is not required by the VRA, and therefore cannot forgive the racial discrimination in violation of the 14th Amendment.”

“It is uncontroverted that the Legislature did not consider race in drawing the districts,” she said later. “The district lines are based on race neutral criteria, and when the drafters went about drafting the maps they did not draw with race data.”

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has been an important swing vote in recent court decisions regarding voting rights, seemed skeptical of the Republican Legislature’s arguments from the start.

Meehan said that the body’s maps were better because they were more equally sized than those proposed by Evers and BLOC — even though that is a different metric than the “least change” guideline previously ordered by the court.

“I’m having a hard time with this argument,” Hagedorn said to Meehan. “Why would we now use that standard when that isn’t what we told the parties? If we told the parties we wanted you to submit maps that have perfect equality population like the congressional districts, we should have said so but we didn’t say so. We said something quite, quite different. And I don’t want to be Charlie Brown and Lucy here.”

In the news conference, Barnes said the Legislature was focusing on this argument because it realized its proposals weren’t going to win under the least change standard.

“It makes sense to measure how many voters are moved across districts, and at the beginning of this lawsuit, the Legislature came out very hard in favor of core retention, in favor of this least changes approach,” Barnes said. “Once plans were submitted in December, and what we heard today and in their arguments is them backing off of that a little bit and focusing on other criteria because they realized that other plans perform at least as well as theirs on this least change core retention criteria.”

Later in the hearing, some of the liberal justices went back and forth with Misha Tseytlin, the attorney for the state’s incumbent Republican congressmen. Tseytlin was arguing that the congressional district maps proposed by his clients were the only proposed congressional maps that are constitutional because they are the only party that explained each of its decisions.

“There are only eight congressional lines, only four proposed maps, three of those maps are either, obviously illegal, completely unexplained in many of their changes, or both,” Tseytlin, the former state solicitor general, said.

Liberal-leaning Justices Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky and Ann Walsh Bradley seemed unconvinced by Tsyetlin’s arguments, pointing out that the congressmen’s proposal moves hundreds of thousands more people between districts than other proposals and expressing skepticism at his statement that none of the other proposed maps had explanations.

Sam Hirsch, the attorney for the group of mathematicians that proposed maps created by a computer program, closed his argument by saying the court has inserted itself into a political fight and should choose the maps proposed by a nonpartisan actor.

“Fairly or unfairly, if you adopt the maps passed by the Legislature but vetoed by the governor, others will say that you in effect overrode the veto for a legislative majority that did not have the supermajority necessary to do that,” Hirsch said. “Conversely, if you adopt the map proposed by the governor or the similar ones proposed by the governor’s allies up here, they’re going to say you’ve ignored the role of the Legislature, which is preeminent in redistricting.”

“These may be totally unfair attacks, but you have a way around this,” he continued. “You have in front of you a set of maps that are the best … and that come from a nonpartisan group of professors who are not here fighting for their own political power or voting strength. I implore you to choose these maps. It’s the best thing for the state of Wisconsin and for the people of Wisconsin, and they will forever respect you for that decision.”

The court’s decision on the new maps is expected to come quickly because the Wisconsin Elections Commission needs them by March in order to give candidates enough time to start circulating nomination papers to get on the ballot.

Once the Supreme Court decides, a legal challenge could still be made to a federal court where a three judge panel is already set to decide a pending lawsuit if necessary.

The post Supreme Court hears oral arguments in redistricting case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate to take first vote on granting Legislature a veto over future federal aid

A proposed amendment to the state constitution that would force federal aid to Wisconsin go through the Legislature’s powerful budget committee gets its first test Tuesday in the state Senate. If the amendment ultimately wins approval it will give future lawmakers power to control how Wisconsin spends federal aid to the state. That’s a power […] The post Senate to take first vote on granting Legislature a veto over future federal aid appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Democrats introduce criminal justice proposals that counter Republican bills

Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly introduced a series of bills on Monday that are meant to increase public safety through violence prevention and sending more money to local governments. The bills were announced one day before Republican majorities in both houses of the Legislature are set to pass their own set of criminal justice measures.  […] The post Democrats introduce criminal justice proposals that counter Republican bills appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Environmental activists concerned about riot bill

Climate and environmental activists are raising the alarm about a so-called riot bill which will come up for a vote in the Senate and the Assembly on Tuesday. Organizers from Madison 350 are encouraging people to call legislators to express their thoughts and concerns about the Senate and Assembly versions of the bill. The proposed […] The post Environmental activists concerned about riot bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Without Roe standing, abortion is a felony in Wisconsin

As the landmark Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling closes in on its half century anniversary, there is heightened concern among reproductive choice advocates that the 49th anniversary it marked on Saturday could be its last. “While I hope and pray that a year from now we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roe, […] The post Without Roe standing, abortion is a felony in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Tug-of-war over future of Wisconsin’s bail laws

The future of Wisconsin’s cash bail system stirred some of the most drawn-out discussion during Thursday’s Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety. For Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), a solution may lie in amending the state constitution to allow cash bail to be shaped by considerations other than simply ensuring that an individual appears in […] The post Tug-of-war over future of Wisconsin’s bail laws appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin school boards ‘consider’ leaving national association

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, delegates to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) considered leaving the National School Board Association (NSBA). In the end, the delegates decided to leave the decision to its board of directors. In the meantime, WASB will continue its membership with NSBA. School board associations in 19 states have already left NSBA […] The post Wisconsin school boards ‘consider’ leaving national association appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Vos, Gableman fight to keep records hidden in court hearing Friday

Lawyers for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon to prevent the release of records relating to Gableman’s partisan review of the 2020 election.  This is the second case stemming from open records requests made by government watchdog group American Oversight […] The post Vos, Gableman fight to keep records hidden in court hearing Friday appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Wisconsin Examiner

Assembly Republicans come out with guns blazing in first session of 2022

Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly passed a number of bills on Thursday that loosen the state’s gun laws, allowing guns to be carried on school grounds and in places of worship and for people younger than 21 to carry concealed firearms.  The bills were all passed by Republicans in voice votes in the Assembly’s first […] The post Assembly Republicans come out with guns blazing in first session of 2022 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

A look back at Steineke’s tenure as he announces his departure

Majority Leader Jim Steineke — by most accounts the friendlier and funnier half of the Assembly leadership team that also includes Speaker Robin Vos — announced Tuesday that he will finish his term, but does not plan to run for reelection in the fall. The Kaukauna Republican served in local government as a town board […] The post A look back at Steineke’s tenure as he announces his departure appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee prosecutor suggests state and federal DOJ investigate fake GOP electors

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s office has referred a request for criminal action against 10 Wisconsin Republicans to the state Department of Justice. Jeff Mandell, an attorney with Law Forward, revealed the news during a national press briefing with pro-democracy groups on Thursday. Mandell last February had sent a criminal referral asking the Milwaukee County District […] The post Milwaukee prosecutor suggests state and federal DOJ investigate fake GOP electors appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican bills would curtail benefit programs to boost hiring

Proposals that the Republican authors rolled out Tuesday would address Wisconsin’s workforce shortage by increasing barriers to government aid programs, including Medicaid, Foodshare and unemployment insurance. As employers have reported increased difficulty in filling job openings in the last year, analysts have pointed to a range of obstacles that have kept potential employees from being […] The post Republican bills would curtail benefit programs to boost hiring appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Senate#Vra#Republican
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Madison mayor pushes for voting rights legislation, calls out Wisconsin Republicans in online event

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, criticized the “unreasonable and ridiculous” attacks on American democracy from Republicans in the state Legislature as she called for federal action on voting rights during a virtual event hosted by the Center for American Progress, a nonprofit, progressive policy institute based in Washington, DC.  Rhodes-Conway appeared at the event with Houston […] The post Madison mayor pushes for voting rights legislation, calls out Wisconsin Republicans in online event appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wisconsin Examiner

Bipartisan group of legislators discuss supporting Wisconsin agriculture at dairy event

A group of four legislators from both sides of the aisle discussed how state policies can support Wisconsin agriculture and the dairy industry at an event hosted by the Dairy Business Association (DBA) on Tuesday.  Sens. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) and Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) and Reps. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) and Don Vruwink (D-Milton), spoke […] The post Bipartisan group of legislators discuss supporting Wisconsin agriculture at dairy event appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Wisconsin Examiner

Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights

WASHINGTON — Republican state lawmakers across the country are ramping up their drive to enact voting and election-related laws in time for crucial 2022 midterm elections. As federal legislation that would limit state-level voting restrictions appears stymied in Washington, Republicans in the states are moving forward with new proposals and revisiting old ones that Democrats […] The post Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

The Underdog: Tom Nelson’s longshot race for U.S. Senate

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s announcement that he is running for a third term hardly came as a surprise to state Democrats, who have already been campaigning against the senator for months. None of them has been at it longer than Tom Nelson. The Outagamie County executive launched his campaign 15 months ago, attempting an old-fashioned […] The post The Underdog: Tom Nelson’s longshot race for U.S. Senate appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Advocates push to end life without parole for juveniles in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, advocates are pushing to end the practice of giving life sentences to juveniles, something many other states have already accomplished. A group of them gathered in the capitol Wednesday to endorse a bipartisan bill, authored by Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee), to do just that. At a press conference Wednesday to highlight the bill, […] The post Advocates push to end life without parole for juveniles in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

839
Followers
752
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy