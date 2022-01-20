ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Ford health: 1,000 registered nurse vacancies, hospitalizations declining

By Darren Cunningham
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
Henry Ford Health System announced that its hospitalizations are trending downward.

On Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Bob Riney said there are 499 COVID-19 patients in their hospitals. That's down from 551 on Monday.

In a news conference, Riney said positivity rates, based on results from their labs, also declined from 44% in early January to 33% Wednesday morning. However, hospital leaders say it's still too soon to celebrate.

One other challenge the system said it continues to face is retaining and recruiting nurses during the pandemic.

Eric Wallis, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, said there are about 1,000 registered nurse vacancies.

"Nurses have been leaving the health care workforce at record rates and that has led to increases in job vacancies across the country," he said.

That's data from the American Hospital Association.

"We're making a really great progress at an effort that we've talked about previously to recruit nurses in the Philippines, and we're hopeful that we'll have our very first group of nurses joining us as early as this summer," Wallis explained.

He said a partnership with Michigan State University is also helping fill the ranks, along with what he calls an encouraging number of students enrolling in nursing schools. Wallis also said Henry Ford Health System plans to look at “ways to enhance pay practices.”

Jeff Breslin is a registered nurse and on the board of directors for the Michigan Nurses Association.

“We don’t have a shortage of nurses. We have a shortage of nurses that are willing to work in the conditions that we have currently," Breslin said.

"We need to change those conditions. We need the hospitals to offer incentives to get people back to the bedside to take care of these patients," he added.

Breslin said there’s a high emotional toll and physical toll nurses have faced and are facing in this pandemic.

“You’re dealing with the sickest of the sick. You’re dealing with more patients per nurses than what you should have to deal with, and you just can’t take of these people the way that you know they should be taken care of," he explained.

capitolweekly.net

Nurses confront state, hospitals over COVID health care hazards

On the front line of health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurse members of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United are pushing for more employer accountability tied to a crisis of staffing and unsafe workplaces. In particular, the CNA/NNU wants optimal workplace protections. The union, which represents about 100,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Omicron hospitalizations starting to decline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The number of people hospitalized with the Omicron variant is down about 2 percent statewide. In Savannah, Dr. Stephen Thacker, the associate chief medical officer of Memorial Health said Monday morning they had 66 Covid patients admitted, 17 of them in the Intensive Care Unit. About a week ago, they had […]
SAVANNAH, GA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live stream: Henry Ford Health shares COVID update

Leaders of the Henry Ford Health System held a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID and its impact on nursing. This live stream has ended. Here’s what you missed: Michigan hospital officials cite first signs of early progress since COVID omicron surge. Health officials shared...
MICHIGAN STATE
mybuckhannon.com

St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — St. Joseph’s Hospital says a sincere thank you to its CRNA’s during the national recognition week January 23-29. CRNA Week is an annual celebration of the more than 59,000 CRNAs from across the nation. It is a tribute to those who work tirelessly to save lives and continuously provide the best possible patient care.
BUCKHANNON, WV
jtv.tv

Henry Ford Announces New Medical Center in Chelsea

(January 25, 2022 8:37 AM) Henry Ford Health System today announced plans to open a new medical center in Chelsea to improve access for select outpatient services. Coming in April 2022, Henry Ford Medical Center – Chelsea will provide a primary care walk-in clinic for non-emergency needs, along with a bariatric surgery clinic and a variety of orthopedic services with a focus on hand and wrist subspecialties.
CHELSEA, MI
