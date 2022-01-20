Oxford schools superintendent addresses rumors regarding mass shooting

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne has posted a statement on the district’s website in an attempt to tackle some of the allegations that the district failed to heed warning signs before the shooting that resulted in the deaths of four students.

Addressed to Wildcat Nation, Throne clarifies a total of nine allegations about events leading up to and on the day of the school shooting.

Throne claims that the district was unaware of the suspect Ethan Crumbley's social media presence or related posts until after the Nov. 30, 2021 incident.

Throne also wrote that an investigation into an incident three weeks before the shooting, in which a severed bird's head was found in a bathroom at the school, "determined there was no threat to the high school."

The statement goes on to say allegations regarding live ammunition being discovered at school premises are completely false as no such incident was recorded or reported.

Throne also added that he was "proud" of school administrators who, he said, "ran toward the incident to effectively save children, administer aid to injured parties, and locate the perpetrator, putting themselves in harm's way."

Meanwhile, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has not brought any charges against the school district.

Full statement:

https://oxfordschools.org/for_parents___students/2021-22_district_communications/january_18__clarification_from_supt_

