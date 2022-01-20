ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperature drop, patchy ice expected for Thursday

By Bree Smith
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nm7s6_0dqLknWM00

Here we 'snow' again. Don't panic. This won't be as impactful as the last two winter systems that came through, but it will likely cause patchy icing early Thursday which may impact your morning commute.

Tonight's mischief maker is an arctic cold front that will have all of us shivering by daybreak Thursday.

WTVF

A brief wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow may leave a light coating of wintry weather for some by daybreak Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our Kentucky counties through daybreak Thursday due to the expected wintry accumulations overnight.

WTVF

In general, accumulations tonight will be spotty and light and mainly confined to areas North of I-40.

WTVF

Wind is expected to increase tonight with gusts as high as 25-30mph. This will help to dry out the roads and reduce the risk of widespread icing, but it'll come at the cost of bitter cold wind chills Thursday morning. Temperatures Thursday morning will be down in the teens and twenties, with the wind chill values dipping down into the single digits.

WTVF
WTVF

Thursday will be quite cold and brisk with temperatures only rising into the lower 30s. Thankfully, a long dry stretch is expected after this, with the next chance for a rain/snow mix arriving next Tuesday.

WTVF

Comments / 0

Related
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Icing#Freezing Rain#Winter Weather Advisory
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Eastern Colorado Gets Buried In Rush Hour Storm

DENVER- Eastern Colorado got buried with snow on Tuesday. The backdoor cold front gave Denver measurable moisture and buried parts of the eastern plains with over two feet of snow! Officially, Denver comes in with 5 inches at DIA with 4 to 6 inches for many metro area suburbs. Credit CBS4 CBS4 Weather Watchers helped tell the story with there measurements of the winter blast. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Many Front Range Foothill locations piled up anywhere from 6 to 12 inches with the Rush hour blast. Credit CBS4 Extreme eastern Colorado was buried with blizzard or blizzard like conditions that dumped over one to two feet of snow along I-70 out to western Kansas! The town of Bethune which is about 20 miles west of the Kansas state line measured 26 inches! Credit Dora King This next shot is the school in Bethune where Dora King is a teacher. Credit Dora King The next chance for snow will arrive on Thursday morning. It could be another rough commute! Credit CBS4 Preliminary snow models show about 1 to 3 inches in the Denver metro area with 2 to 5 inches in the foothills. Credit CBS4      
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Bomb cyclone threatens East Coast with nor’easter bringing snow and ice

A “bomb cyclone” is forecast to barrel up the US East coast this weekend, bringing snow and ice along with powerful winds and risk of flooding.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that the winter storm will likely impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic, especially near the coast, and areas in the northeast through New England late on Friday and into the weekend.A blast of chilly Arctic air is set to overtake much of the eastern US through Thursday. The coldest temperatures are expected from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast on Wednesday morning, with widespread lows below zero. Sub-freezing...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy