Massive January 2022 Swell Has Surfers At The Jersey Shore Going Nuts

Ranging from everyday observations to extraordinary tales of grit, Portraits of the Jersey Shore captures the inspiring stories that have come to define our way of life. Anya: “I had a pretty troubled childhood growing up, and when I got older and moved out, I ended up being with people who also were not good to me. When I met Alex, he was the first guy to actually treat me like a human being. I am a person who has ADHD, and I am terrible with small talk. But with Alex, since the very first day I met him, we were able to have these deep conversations about life and meaning, or talk about the universe and Stephen Hawking, and it was so refreshing. But most importantly, he treated me with respect, and that made all the difference for me. But after being together for a few months, I moved out west to be with family. I was so homesick, and I missed Alex so much, and we would talk all the time, and we began saying ‘I love you’ to each other. If a guy came up to me and asked me out at that time, I would tell him, ‘No, I have a boyfriend.’ Meanwhile, where I was living was taking such a toll on my mental health, I just couldn’t take it. And then Alex came out to visit me, and he said to me, ‘Why don’t you go back east, and we can live together?’ And I knew I wanted to do it, so I moved back out here and we have been together almost a year and I have never been happier.”

HOMELESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO