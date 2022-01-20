Wine industry prepares for 2022 season at VINCO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The annual convention covers topics and discussions in every niche of the wine industry. There are a few more months before time presses to make the wine.

This three day conference is a way everyone to started with the glass half full.

“With those networking opportunities. we’re putting amateurs together with growers that they may be able to purchase grapes from later this year,” Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology Executive Director Cassidee Shull shares, “We have a lot of new wineries in the industry that are able to connect with some of those veteran winemakers and veteran grape growers, so it’s just a really great opportunity to get everybody together under one roof.”

Stomping the ground with wining and networking is only the start. The next two days feature the dynamics of cultivating the fruit that is horticulture.

