ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Wine industry prepares for 2022 season at VINCO

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXBf0_0dqLja0i00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The annual convention covers topics and discussions in every niche of the wine industry. There are a few more months before time presses to make the wine.

This three day conference is a way everyone to started with the glass half full.

“With those networking opportunities. we’re putting amateurs together with growers that they may be able to purchase grapes from later this year,” Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology Executive Director Cassidee Shull shares, “We have a lot of new wineries in the industry that are able to connect with some of those veteran winemakers and veteran grape growers, so it’s just a really great opportunity to get everybody together under one roof.”

Stomping the ground with wining and networking is only the start. The next two days feature the dynamics of cultivating the fruit that is horticulture.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Food & Drinks
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Grand Junction, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Fruit#Veteran#Food Drink#Beverages#Vinco#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

What Colorado’s immigrant population looked like in 1900

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (Stacker) — Since the first successful English colony settled in Jamestown in 1607, flows of immigrants have arrived on American shores seeking a new life. From Irish immigrants fleeing famine to Chinese immigrants settling in California during the Gold Rush, more than 86 million people legally immigrated to the United States between […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Point-in-Time shelter count begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Point-in-Time is an annual survey of the number and characteristics of a homeless person at a single point in time. The count starts Tuesday, January 25, and runs through the end of the month. “PIT count is by HUD Housing in Urban Development runs it. It takes place nationally. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KREX

Juniper Ridge Community School Celebrates Five-Year Charter Renewal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Juniper Ridge Community School’s (JRCS) charter has been renewed by Mesa County Valley District 51’s School Board on January 18, 2022. “The smooth renewal of Juniper Ridge’s charter is a testament to the great work of our students, families, teachers, and staff,” said Nicole Miller, Chairperson of Juniper Ridge’s all-volunteer Board […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy