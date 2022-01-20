Developer to bring ‘Bimini Square’ to 5-acre site in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Big changes are coming to the north end of the Bimini Basin in Cape Coral. A developer will soon bring a high-end mixed-use attraction to a vacant five-acre site off of Cape Coral Parkway, between Palm Tree Drive and Sunset Court.

For over two years now, North Dakota-based Crown Development has been piecing together the plans for “Bimini Square.” Larry Nyhard, president of Crown Development, believes the project is slated to break ground this Fall and take around two years to complete.

“I think this will be a really upscale feeling. Our project will be a welcomed addition to this part of the town,” he said.

Bimini Square will feature luxury apartments, two restaurants, shopping, a Lee Health medical clinic, and possibly a small marina.

“That’s going to allow boat access to come in from the basin, park their boats, maybe use one of the two restaurants that we’ll have there,” he said.

The project’s design team will host a community meet-and-greet next Wednesday, January 26 at the Chester Resource Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.