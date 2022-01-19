Police Log: 1-20-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Gabrielle Gainley was arrested on a warrant and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at 158 Lewis St.; at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at Newhall and Sagamore streets; at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday at 274 Boston St.; at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday at 275 Lynnfield St.; at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday at Broad and Market streets; at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday at 380 Essex St.; at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday at Cleveland Street and Western Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday at 330 Lynnway.

Assaults

An assault and battery was reported at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Breaking and Entering

A motor vehicle breaking and entering was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday at 74 Washington St.; at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday at 79 Franklin St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 244 Washington St.; at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday at 40 Federal St.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday at 54 Northend St.; at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday at Northshore Mall at 210N Andover St.; at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday at Lahey Medical Center at 1 Essex Center Drive.

A motor vehicle crash was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1B Christina Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was speeding at approximately 90 mph down the wrong side of the road and crashed into a house. Police reported the vehicle was in the wooded area behind the home and no impact had been made with the residence. Jose Manuel Zaiter Jr., 18, of 47 Aborn St., Apt. 2, was issued a summons for driving to endanger.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday at 25 Winter St.

A hit-and-run motor vehicle crash was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday at 20 Wallis St. and 37 Walnut St. Eponina De Carvalho Neto, 41, of 23 Paleologos St., was issued a summons for leaving the scene of property damage.

Complaints

A report of a neighborhood dispute at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at 1 Felton St. A caller reported a neighbor had been banging on his door at 6:30 a.m.

Theft

A report of fraud at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday at 10 Plymouth Road. A caller reported he had been scammed out of $2,000. He reported he had given out personal information to someone claiming to be from Amazon.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday at 74 Northend St. A caller reported past vandalism to her vehicle window.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart at 770 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday at 1150 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route 107 northbound by the Revere line; at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1500 Broadway.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Stop & Shop at 164 Main St. A caller reported two males had taken candy from the store and were outside selling it. The manager told police that nothing had been taken that night, the pair may have taken items in the past.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday at Macy’s/Square One Mall at 1201 Broadway. Macy’s detained an employee for theft.

