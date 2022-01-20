ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: Muguruza gets Day 4 started at Australian Open

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Crxli_0dqLifO800
Australian Open Tennis Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays a forehand return to Clara Burel of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) (Hamish Blair)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza is getting Day 4 started at Melbourne Park, facing Alize Cornet at Rod Laver Arena in second-round action under a cloudless sky.

Muguruza was the runner-up at the 2020 Australian Open and is seeded third this year.

Among the other top women slated to play Thursday are second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The most-anticipated men's match comes at night: 2021 U.S. Open champion and Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev against entertaining Australian crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios.

Also on the schedule is three-time major champion Andy Murray, who seemed destined to retire after losing at the 2019 Australian Open but resumed his career after getting an artificial hip.

Murray's five-set victory in the first round was his first win at Melbourne Park since 2017 and he now goes up against Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final – and was then accused by his opponent of receiving preferential treatment.The Canadian became involved in a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes at the start of the second set of his 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 defeat over the amount of time Nadal was taking to get ready to receive serve.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation, the 22-year-old shouted: “You guys are all corrupt,” and he and Nadal then exchanged words at the net about the matter.Shapovalov is far...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I'm completely destroyed'

Rafael Nadal is through to his seventh Australian Open semi-final and the 36th at Majors in a career. Rafa had to dig deep against the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, prevailing 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and eight minutes to remain on the course towards the 21st Major crown.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

‘You guys are all corrupt’: Denis Shapovalov rants at umpire over Rafael Nadal’s play at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov accused a match umpire of being "corrupt" over what he thought was Rafael Nadal's slow play at the Australian Open.Canadian Shapovalov pulled off one of the biggest victories of his career to beat third seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round to reach his third slam quarter-final and first in Melbourne.But the 22-year-old was unable to find his best form in the opening set against the Spaniard, though, and then showed his frustration by getting into a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes over the time Nadal was taking between points.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ap#Japanese
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini result after Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty win

Follow all the reaction from another thrilling day at the Australian Open as the quarter-final stage got underway in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal booked his place in the semi-finals with a momentous five-set victory over young Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is attempting to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win a record 21st men’s grand slam, will face Matteo Berrettini after the Italian prevailed in another marathon match against Gael Monfils, who had rallied from two sets down to force a decider. In the women’s singles, Madison Keys pulled off a thrilling upset against No 4...
TENNIS
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal make the semis – day nine at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty took contrasting paths to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.Barty needed just 63 minutes to dispatch Jessica Pegula after Nadal had battled for more than four hours in the Melbourne sun to see off Denis Shapovalov before becoming embroiled in an argument about time-wasting.Barty will next face Madison Keys who upset Barbora Krejcikova, while Nadal takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini after the Italian came through his own five-setter against Gael Monfils.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayWow. I’m forever grateful. My purpose today and everyday is to change perceptions so people...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev sorry for behaviour as he takes frustration out on Maxime Cressy

Daniil Medvedev apologised to opponent Maxime Cressy after taking his frustrations out on the young American during their fourth-round clash at the Australian Open.Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and Medvedev’s emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but he stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.Early in the fourth set, title favourite Medvedev shouted: “This is so boring,” while he loudly railed against his bad luck as Cressy repeatedly hit the lines on big points.Medvedev is known for his hot-headedness but he was contrite about his behaviour after the match...
SPORTS
AFP

Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong. Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory. "First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev survives but Aryna Sabalenka ousted on marathon Australian Open day

Contrary to what Daniil Medvedev may have suggested, day eight of the Australian Open was anything but boring. A slew of tense, torrid and at times exhausting fourth-round matches finally came to a close as the clock struck midnight in Melbourne, as Stefanos Tsitsipas gritted his teeth to battle past Taylor Fritz in five sets and Kaia Kanepi ousted Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final-set tiebreak. It had been quite the day. Of the eight singles matches to take place across the men’s and women’s draws, Kanepi’s victory over Sabalenka was the shortest at two hours and 19 minutes....
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal survives scare to battle to five-set win over Denis Shapovalov

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final.Nadal lost from two sets up against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the same stage last year and it appeared the same may well happen when Shapovalov forced a decider on Rod Laver Arena.But Nadal, who had called the trainer for a stomach issue during the fourth set, made his experience count to move ahead early in the fifth and hold on for a 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 victory.A relieved Nadal said: “I was completely destroyed. Very tough day, very warm. I didn’t practise...
TENNIS
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
58K+
Followers
83K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy