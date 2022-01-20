Sen. Young: The United States must “make order” with Russia

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee in a press conference to discuss the United States’ response to ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe as Russia maintains at least 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border.

During the conference, he gave the following statement:

“Vladimir Putin has demonstrated over the last two decades in Crimea, in Eastern Ukraine, in Georgia that he has a voracious and massive appetite for territory, but he is not the only one. If the United States does not stand firm at this moment in time…then we could see encroachments that will impact our commerce, our way of life, in the future.

“The U.S. still remains the world leader, the protector, of our international system. We do not have a self-regulating order. We must make order. This administration must understand that we continue to carry that burden of leadership.”

“That has been undermined in recent days in our failure as a country to reimpose economic sanctions on Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But we have an opportunity here to restore our credibility, and to restore deterrence, not just in Ukraine, but also in so many other areas of the world. I encourage this president and this administration to stand firm.”

