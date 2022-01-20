ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police arrest man accused of being involved in string of armed robberies

By KRDO News
 6 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of being involved in a string of armed robberies throughout the city.

According to police, detectives found 27-year-old Manuel Maestas has allegedly been involved in five recent armed robberies. He's currently on parole for Aggravated Robbery (Carjacking).

Pueblo Police Department

Police say detectives found Maestas wearing the same clothing he was wearing while committing several of the robberies.

During a brief foot chase, police say Maestas made several movements as if he was trying to grab something from his waistband.

After being caught and searched, officers found a stolen H&K 9mm handgun in his pant leg. Police say the gun was stolen in 2018.

Maestas was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on several charges, including Aggravated Robbery, Restraining Order Violation, and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

Comments / 2

Christine Martinez
6d ago

that's good that they caught him but it won't be long before his out again doing the same thing

