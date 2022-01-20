Police in West Seneca need your help searching for missing 53-year-old man

West Seneca police say they need your help searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 53-year-old Milton Monnin was last seen in the area of Transit Road on Tuesday.

Monnin is 5'11" and 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He's believed to be on foot, wearing a dark colored Columbia jacket & sunglasses.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

In an update issued Thursday afternoon , police said "expect a heavy presence of emergency personnel and equipment in the area of Transit Rd & Clinton St this afternoon." Police are searching for Monnin in the area with drones, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles and the Erie County Sheriff's helicopter in the air assisting.

WKBW