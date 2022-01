When Microsoft bought Minecraft, it sent a shock throughout the entire gaming industry. Not only was the biggest game on the market at the time now owned by the mega-conglomerate, but it helped solidify Phil Spencer and the company’s initiative to prove that the Xbox brand was going strong. Of course, Xbox would later welcome Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, but, at the time, the Minecraft acquisition was a mammoth deal. Here is how much Microsoft paid to purchase Minecraft and its development studio Mojang.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO