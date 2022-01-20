ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Prosecutors allege Oath Keepers stockpiled rifles and ammunition for Jan. 6

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

The Oath Keepers allegedly stockpiled guns, ammunition, a drone, and other supplies in the buildup to the riot on Capitol Hill.

The claims were made by prosecutors who filed a request Tuesday for pretrial detention of Ed Vallejo, a 63-year-old who was federally indicted alongside 10 other members of the Oath Keepers on Thursday on charges of seditious conspiracy related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

"The defendants’ criminal plan focused on delaying or stopping Congress’s Certification of the Electoral College vote," prosecutors said. "Two military-style stacks of co-conspirators, along with other rioters, forcibly breached the Capitol with Vallejo and others staged as armed QRF teams across the Potomac River, awaiting deployment — a deployment which proved unnecessary because the co-conspirators were able to breach the Capitol with the forces they had on the Capitol grounds."

Members of the right-wing group stashed the supplies at a hotel in nearby Arlington, Virginia, intended to support a team referred to as the "quick reaction force," or "QRF," in the event that its two teams deployed at the Capitol needed backup, according to court documents. The group had a total of three teams organized for the riot.

Hotel surveillance showed Vallejo and one of his co-conspirators allegedly bringing the weapons into the hotel on Jan. 5. There were allegedly at least three three luggage carts of weapons. Prosecutors said the Oath Keeper members had enough essential supplies to last 30 days. The two teams that deployed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 were ultimately forced out of the building when law enforcement began clearing the premises and regaining control of the Capitol, according to court documents.

The Justice Department describes the Oath Keepers as a loosely organized group that recruits former military and law enforcement personnel. If indicted on seditious conspiracy charges, the 11 members could face up to 20 years in prison. Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, has entered a not guilty plea. An attorney for Vallejo said last week that his client would do the same.

In addition to stockpiling weapons for a longer fight on Jan. 6, prosecutors allege that members of the Oath Keepers continued planning to "stop the presidential power transfer" after the riot. The documents did not say if they followed through on those plans.

In the early hours of Jan. 7, Vallejo allegedly sent a message to one of his co-conspirators saying that they were going to probe the "defense line" of the Capitol. On President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, one of the Oath Keepers messaged an unnamed individual, “After this…if nothing happens…its war…Civil War 2.0.”

Vallejo was a part of the backup team, so he was never deployed to the Capitol during the riot. He allegedly attempted to launch a drone for "recon use" during the riot but was unsuccessful. Prosecutors argued in the court documents that he is still dangerous. He is set to appear in federal court in Phoenix on Thursday for his detention hearing.

"Vallejo traveled across the country and staged himself near the congressional proceedings ready to transport firearms and equipment into the nation’s capital," prosecutors said. "That is what makes him a danger. And there is no evidence that he has renounced violence or that he no longer believes in the necessity of guerilla warfare after January 6."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Week

Oath Keepers planned to 'rapidly transport firearms' to Capitol from D.C. suburbs on Jan. 6, indictment alleges

The Justice Department's seditious conspiracy charges against 11 members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group are the most serious yet in its year-long investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the indictment released Thursday spells out a more elaborate and violent "plot to oppose by force the 2020 lawful transfer of presidential power," including by "breaching and attempting to take control of the Capitol."
POLITICS
KTLA

For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making

Two days after the election on Nov. 3, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that victory had been stolen from President Donald Trump and members of the far-right militia group were making plans to march on the U.S. Capitol. “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war,” the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, wrote […]
U.S. POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

Federal prosecutors file seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, was charged with seditious conspiracy in organizing an attack on the U.S. Capitol and disrupting the Electoral College certification of the president, the Justice Department announced Thursday.  Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix is charged along with Rhodes in connection with events […] The post Federal prosecutors file seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 attack appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The moment Oath Keepers wheeled in weapons, ammunition and 'essential supplies to last 30 days' at a hotel SEVEN miles from the Capitol on Jan. 6 with one member telling another 'just say the word'

Federal prosecutors have released photos of a member of the Oath Keepers wheeling in bins of weapons, ammunitions and supplies to a hotel just outside of Washington, DC, the day before the January 6 riot. Edward Vallejo, 63, helped coordinate the far-right militia's 'quick reaction forces,' which was ready to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Congress#Qrf#The Justice Department
New Haven Register

Oath Keeper Who Allegedly Said ‘Hang the Traitors’ Tells Tucker Carlson New Jan. 6 Charges Are ‘Good vs. Evil’

Oath Keepers leader Stuart Rhodes and 10 co-conspirators were charged with seditious conspiracy on Thursday for allegedly plotting “to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force” via an armed, well-coordinated takeover of the Capitol on Jan. 6. One of the co-conspirators the Justice Department alleges helped...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Oath Keepers.

Prosecutors revealed the plans in a court filing on Tuesday. Here's an interesting witness: Federal prosecutors signaled in a Tuesday court filing they intend to call Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn as a witness in the seditious conspiracy case against leaders of the Oath Keepers. The Justice Department revealed its intentions in response to a motion to subpoena Dunn and other officers and investigators, submitted by a lawyer for Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs.
LAW
TIME

Prosecuting Domestic Terrorism Is Notoriously Difficult. This New Team of Lawyers Has A Mounting Caseload

A year after thousands of pro-Trump rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol by brute force, the Biden Administration has a new tool to battle the growing problem of violent extremism inside America. ​​A new unit is taking shape within the Justice Department: a team of attorneys exclusively dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism, tightening the focus of the U.S. national security apparatus on extremism coming from within the country’s borders, rather than overseas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blackchronicle.com

Estranged wife of alleged Oath Keeper leader fears his release

DALLAS — The Granbury man, and reported leader of the self-styled militia group, the Oath Keepers, pleaded Tuesday that he’s not guilty of seditious conspiracy for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. And as he waits to find out his fate on those charges, his...
GRANBURY, TX
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy