ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPS Moves 2 Schools Virtual For Thursday Classes

By News 9
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY - Due to ongoing staffing issues, OKCPS will shift some students to...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th full House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

No more pencils and a shorter test: SAT to go completely digital by 2024

Students filing into a building, armed with No. 2 pencils, to take the SAT, the standardized test that could determine their futures, will soon be a thing of the past. Starting in 2024, the SAT will be taken exclusively on a computer, the College Board announced Tuesday. In addition to...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okcps#The Taft Middle School#Canvas
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy