Penn Mathilda Apartments Residents Say Heat Is Broken

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The condition of a Baltimore firefighter who was injured in a partial building collapse Monday that killed three of his fellow firefighters has been upgraded to fair, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said. In a statement Tuesday, Chief Ford said he visited University of Maryland...
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A family shared with 19 News that they’ve been living in deplorable conditions. Shayla McCloud said she’s fed up. “This has been going on for years,” she said. She, her husband and her four kids tell 19 News they haven’t had heat or...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Confidence is increasing that a major winter storm will bring moderate to potentially significant impacts to the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys this weekend. A majority of weather models indicate that a Nor’easter will race up the Eastern Seaboard and undergo a process of explosive strengthening, referred to as bombogenesis.
ROCHESTER — As Beaver County experiences a surge of cold weather and heat loss across the county, caretakers at a local community are verifying that their vulnerable residents are staying warm and healthy. According to officials from the Rochester Manor and Villa, the assisted living facility has not been...
