Capitals' Dmitry Orlov suspended for kneeing, hurting Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers

That play will cost both men some ice time.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that Orlov has been suspended two games without pay for kneeing. He will forfeit $51,000 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and that money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

"It is important to note that while Ehlers is attempting to move around Orlov on this play, this is not a case where an exceptionally sharp or sudden movement by a player receiving a hit turns a potential full body check into leg-on-leg contact," the league explained in its accompanying video, per Gavin Lee of Pro Hockey Rumors. "The two players are moving slowly enough that Orlov has time to recognize that Ehlers is changing position, and he responds to this by thrusting his arms and knee out wider to attempt to get a piece of Ehlers. "While this is a common response from defensemen, on this play the only contact Orlov is able to make is direct and forceful knee-to-knee contact. If Orlov wants to initiate contact on this play, he must ensure he is able to make more substantial upper-body contact, rather than having the force of the blow concentrated on his opponent’s knee."

The league added that Ehlers suffered an injury on the play, and interim coach Dave Lowry told reporters Wednesday the forward will be sidelined for at least the rest of the road trip that includes three more games. Orlov, meanwhile, won't be available for Thursday's contest at the Boston Bruins and Saturday's home matchup versus the Ottawa Senators.