ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

A Big Eyes and Mouth God of War PC Mod Has Gone Viral

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou want non-Activision Blizzard stories? Well, dear reader, we’re thrilled to deliver those to you. Here’s Kratos from...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

'God of War' PC Mods Are Already Here And They Are Terrifying

This week, God Of War launched its PC port, and it's an undeniable runaway success on Steam. With great power comes great responsibility, however, and players have shirked their duty by creating these monstrous mods for Kratos. Valhalla have mercy on us all. Creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

God of War PC Review

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly four years since the release of God of War. Santa Monica Studio’s reinvention of the staple PlayStation series became an instant classic when it hit PlayStation 4 in 2018, bringing the once-dominant action franchise back into the spotlight in a big way. Now, with a highly-anticipated sequel on the way, God of War is reaching an all-new audience for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

God of War (PC) Review

Has it really been nearly four years since this game came out? Sheesh, time flies. Having been released on the PlayStation 4 to unbridled praise and upgraded on the PlayStation 5 to make it look and move smoother, God of War has finally made its way back home to the PC where it was born (because that’s where all games are born). This time, it shows off the visuals through proper PC power, while touting the entertaining saga that made it epic.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

God of War directors want PC players to use mods

God of War 2018 is set to release on PC on January 14, and the game’s directors are totally down with players using mods— even calling the possibility “fun.”. God of War 2018 is one of the most highly-acclaimed video games in history. Once a console exclusive, Santa Monica Studios is now porting the beloved title to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Mouth#Big Eyes#God Of War#Speclizer Rrb
dsogaming.com

First experimental FOV Mod released for God of War

Sony has just released God of War on PC and its first experimental FOV mod has appeared online. As with most FOV mods, it uses CheatEngine so that PC gamers can use their own FOV values. Provided by Reddit’s KingKrouchy, this CheatEngine Mod lets you use custom FOV values. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

God Of War PC Was In Development For At Least 2 Years

Speaking with Game Informer, Matt DeWald, Senior Manager Of Technical Production at Sony Santa Monica Studio, has revealed that its God of War PC port was in development for at least two years prior to its launch this month. Jetpack Interactive handled the lion’s share of production duties on the...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“God of War” On PC Draws Raves & Sales

Over three years after it was released as a PlayStation exclusive, Santa Monica Studios’ “God of War” reboot finally comes to the PC today and so far it has been a smash hit. At the time of writing, the title is the current top-selling game worldwide on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War PC: Why was this ever an Exclusive?

God of War has been one of PlayStation’s longest exclusive series. Kratos began hacking and slashing his way through gods and their minions in 2005 on the PS2, up until this week. God of War (2018) found its way onto PCs and it made us wonder: why was it ever an exclusive?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
GamesRadar+

God of War PC vs PS5 graphics comparison has the shadiest shadows we've ever seen

This God of War PC vs PS5 graphics comparison reveals relatively subtle differences between the two versions, but the shadows on PC definitely stand out as an exception. The new side-by-side comparison was put together by GameSpot, and it shows God of War running in native 4K with maxed out Ultra graphics settings on PC. On PS5, the game's running at 60 FPS and with 4K checkerboard resolution thanks to last year's performance patch. The PC version benefits from graphics settings that improve textures, models, and atmospheric details, but running right next to each other, it's hard to notice a significant difference in most scenes. However, as GameSpot notes, the more prominent shadows in the PC version are by far the most dramatic improvement. See for yourself:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Make Kratos a good clean-shaven boy with this God of War mod

God of War is finally here on PC, and is the best version of an already fantastic game. The game is of course a reboot of an already existing series, and part of this is that in the older games Kratos has been of various ages and sported minor differences in his look: In this one, he's aged well beyond the original series and is in a different mythical era.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can You Make God of War PC Fullscreen?

With God of War winning 2018 Game of the Year and the sequel soon to release, many players are looking back on the original, but are finding that the game on PC is lacking a fullscreen mode. Many fans of the game are wondering exactly how to change their display...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

God of War was one of the best games released in 2018, and it will probably be one of the best games to release in 2022 because it’s now coming to PC. To find out what made that game great in the first place, be sure to read our original review. To learn what the developers think of playing the game with the mouse and keyboard or why they might not offer mod support, we spoke to Sony Santa Monica’s creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

See God of War PC gameplay in ultrawide trailer

God of War PC finally launches today with a raft of new features and enhancements. Overall, the team at Sony Santa Monica have done an amazing job in porting the beloved PlayStation reboot from PS4 to PC, its current OpenCritic score sitting at a whopping 94. Even if you don’t...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Cory Barlog Has 'No Idea' if God of War Ragnarok Will Come to PC

God of War Ragnarok hasn't even gotten a confirmed PlayStation 5, PS4 2022 release date yet and here we are already discussing the possibility of a PC port. That's not a reflection of Sony changing its approach to porting its blockbuster titles to the personal computer, but Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog has now been posed the question. In a new interview with Game Informer, Barlog was asked if the sequel will be ported to PC sooner than four years after its PS5, PS4 launch.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

God of War PC Mod Lets You Tweak FOV via Cheat Engine

The first God of War PC mod is already out, mere hours after the game's debut on the platform. Unsurprisingly, this is geared towards tweaking the default Field of View (FOV), which is very narrow by design. Reddit user KingKrouchy found a way to get around that by using the...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

How God of War was brought from PlayStation to PC

Yesterday, Digital Foundry posted its tech review for the PC port of erstwhile PlayStation exclusive God of War, concluding that the work delivered by Sony Santa Monica and Jetpack Interactive was simply superb. In addition to delivering an excellent conversion of the core content, the team has gone several steps further. Yes, the prerequisites of high frame-rate and ultrawide display support are in, but it's also great to see Sony's ports embracing worthwhile technologies such as Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, in addition to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution - while integrating its own temporal upscaler.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy