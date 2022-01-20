A Big Eyes and Mouth God of War PC Mod Has Gone Viral

This God of War PC vs PS5 graphics comparison reveals relatively subtle differences between the two versions, but the shadows on PC definitely stand out as an exception. The new side-by-side comparison was put together by GameSpot, and it shows God of War running in native 4K with maxed out Ultra graphics settings on PC. On PS5, the game's running at 60 FPS and with 4K checkerboard resolution thanks to last year's performance patch. The PC version benefits from graphics settings that improve textures, models, and atmospheric details, but running right next to each other, it's hard to notice a significant difference in most scenes. However, as GameSpot notes, the more prominent shadows in the PC version are by far the most dramatic improvement. See for yourself:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO