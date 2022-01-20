ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Omicron COVID-19 Surge Has Peaked In Chicago And Illinois, Officials Announce

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

City Urges People To Call 311 And Get To Warming Centers If Necessary As Dangerous Cold Settles On Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — With dangerous cold descending on the Chicago area involving subzero air temperatures and wind chills as low as -30, the city will be doing wellbeing checks urges people to get to a warming center if necessary. First off, if you’re looking for a warm place to go right now, even if it’s after hours, the city encourages you to call 311 so it can connect you with warming centers closest to where you are. We know that finding a warm place to stay can be struggle for many when conditions are as bad as this. For some people, cold...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: KANE HITS 1,000 DEATHS; 6,054 in Illinois Hospitals; Omicron Should Peak in U.S. By Mid February

OVERVIEW: One-Quarter of All COVID Cases Happened Last Month; Omicron Should Peak By Mid-February; New Zealand Rolls Out New Restrictions. More than a quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic’s total cases in the United States have been reported in the past month, during the Omicron surge, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
KANE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Health official: Omicron has not peaked in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s chief medical officer says COVID-19 omicron variant has yet to peak in Wisconsin, even as there are encouraging signs it is waning in parts of the northeastern United States where it was first detected. Dr. Ryan Westergaard says hopefully, the state is at...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Chicago Has ‘Formally Passed The Omicron Peak’ As New COVID-19 Infections Decline, Hospitalizations Level Off, Top Doc Says; Cautious Optimism With Similar Trend Reported Statewide

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in Chicago, after surging to record levels in early January, the city’s top doctor announced Wednesday afternoon. “I am very, very pleased to say that we have formally passed the Omicron peak here in the city of Chicago,” Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday at City Hall. “However, we are a long way from being out of the woods, and it’s really important over these next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Health official says it’s too soon to tell if omicron surge has peaked | Illinois House Speaker hints at new anti-crime package | Some restaurants feel mandate pinch

Good morning, Chicago. Has the latest omicron-driven surge peaked in Illinois? The state’s top public health official said Wednesday it’s too soon to say. Illinois is still setting records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with coronavirus-related deaths reaching levels not seen in nearly a year. At-home COVID-19 rapid tests will soon be free to many people, following an ...
CHICAGO, IL
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona COVID-19 spread: 'Not yet at the omicron peak,' Banner Health official says

PHOENIX - Arizona's largest health care provider says COVID-19 numbers continue to spike due to the omicron variant and it's majorly impacting its hospitals. Not only is it majorly impacting hospitals as of Jan. 11, but health officials also say Arizona hasn't experienced its "omicron peak" yet – meaning case and death numbers are expected to increase very soon.
ARIZONA STATE
cbslocal.com

Mars Wrigley Says It Will Move Most Operations Out Of Its Plant On Chicago’s West Side Over Next 2 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mars Wrigley candy company announced Monday that it will move most of its operations out of its plant on Chicago’s West Side in the next two years. “The company remains committed to the city of Chicago and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “As we continuously evaluate our footprint across North America, our Associates were informed today of the decision to move the majority of operations to other facilities in the U.S. over the next two years.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cbs#Cbs 2
wibqam.com

Has this COVID surge peaked? Experts: what to expect

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases may be turning the other direction. Since hitting an all time daily high on January 12, new daily cases have not come close to breaking the record again. ”There is reason for some optimism, finally,” said Dr. Graham Carlos, the executive medical director at Eskenazi...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Plans Comeback From Tourism Losses Caused By COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tourism is one of the industries most affected by the pandemic, as less people traveled and explored big cities. The Twin Cities were not immune to this loss. Back in November, our hotels on average were only 44% full, according to STR, a group that does data and analytics insights for the global hospitality industry. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism group, says it isn’t exactly sure why Minnesota is seeing the lowest hotel occupancy rates in the country. But they say being a state with extremely cold temperatures and tight COVID-19 restrictions on masking and dining in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Woman Picking Up Uber Passenger Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman who was picking up a passenger for Uber was shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight. Illinois State Police said shots were fired on inbound Interstate 290 around midnight at Western Avenue. Bullet holes were found on the driver’s side window and both the front and back seat windows were shattered. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has learned the woman driving the car was shot several times, including her leg, arm, and near her spinal cord; and was being treated at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Her condition was not immediately available. The woman was driving an Uber passenger...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Snow Creates Chaos For Drivers Across Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– Most of Colorado woke up to a snowy Tuesday. The winter blast prompted CBS4 meteorologists to call it a First Alert Weather Day. (credit: CBS) “This is nothing weird or new,” said Denver-native Robin Bare of the snow day. Ok, sure. Snowy days are not unusual in Colorado. But slick conditions made for a tricky commute most of the day, even for those who are used to the state’s winter weather. “We saw someone hit a pole and we were like, ‘Aaaaand we’ll take light rail!,’” Bare told CBS4. From the mountains to the Denver metro area, snow blanketed roads during the morning...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold Temps This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — System snow has moved out, only lake effect chances leftover. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’s for LaPorte county through noon Tuesday. Otherwise, dangerously cold next two days as an arctic air mass moves in. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 3. Wind chills to -20. TUESDAY: Sunny. High 13. Wind chills to -10. WEDNESDAY MORNING: Sunny 14. Wind chills to -25. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunny. High 14. Wind chills -10. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills For Next 2 Nights

CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of the season so far is in the forecast, with the next two nights featuring dangerously cold wind chills. Look for clearing skies Monday night with lows in the single digits. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel like -10 to -20 degrees by Tuesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly sunny and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the low teens and wind chills near 0 degrees. The coldest air since early February 2021 will settle in Tuesday night. Lows will be below zero in most locations, including 6 below in Chicago. (Credit:...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Man With COVID Dies After Legal Battle Over Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Buffalo man who had been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator has died days after he was moved to a Texas hospital amid a legal battle between his family and a Minnesota health care system. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WKYC

Has Northeast Ohio omicron surge peaked?

CLEVELAND — As we start to see some relief in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area, many are discussing if omicron has finally peaked in northeast Ohio. All three major hospital systems in greater Cleveland weigh in on if we’ve peaked and if so, what’s next?
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy