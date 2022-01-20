Omicron COVID-19 Surge Has Peaked In Chicago And Illinois, Officials Announce

CHICAGO (CBS) — With dangerous cold descending on the Chicago area involving subzero air temperatures and wind chills as low as -30, the city will be doing wellbeing checks urges people to get to a warming center if necessary. First off, if you’re looking for a warm place to go right now, even if it’s after hours, the city encourages you to call 311 so it can connect you with warming centers closest to where you are. We know that finding a warm place to stay can be struggle for many when conditions are as bad as this. For some people, cold...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO