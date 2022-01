Ava Boyd boarded a plane to Florida knowing she was going to play in a soccer game with some of the best girls in the country. She came home with an experience to remember. Boyd, a junior at Pine-Richland, showcased her talents in the Elite Clubs National League U16/17 national selection game Jan. 8 at The Premier Sports Campus in Bradenton, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO