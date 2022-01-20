ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121Ln5_0dqLdiZa00

Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean .

The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.

Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus , the European Union's earth observation satellite.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.

The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.

Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on air quality in southern European cities including Barcelona and Marseille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03X7fu_0dqLdiZa00

The US government agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tracks the movement of Saharan dust over the Atlantic throughout the year.

It said the phenomenon is caused by the Saharan Air Layer, a mass of dry air that forms over the desert throughout the year.

The dust is more well known for travelling west over the Atlantic but sometimes travels north towards Europe.

The dust can be harmful to humans as the fine particles can affect the respiratory system but it has been known to benefit plant life.

The NOAA said the dust storms bring minerals such as phosphorus that support soil health as far away as the Amazon rainforest. It said they can also suppress tropical storm development during hurricane season.

In summer 2020, a dust cloud was so huge it was dubbed “Godzilla” after winds swept nearly 24 tons from the Sahara to North and South America.

But scientists expect that the storms will be smaller in the coming decades due to climate change.

After “Godzilla”, Nasa scientists used satellite data and computer modelling to study the phenomenon. They predicted that the dust clouds would reach their smallest size in 20,000 years over the next century as the ocean warms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2pMo_0dqLdiZa00

Sea surface temperatures have a direct impact on wind speeds. If the northern Atlantic warms, then trade winds are weaker and cannot carry as much dust.

Weaker winds will also mean that bands of tropical rain can more easily move into desert regions, keeping the sand damp and less likely to be blown away.

Smaller dust clouds are part of a feedback loop that is adding to global heating. Particles in the air can reflect the sun so when the clouds are smaller or more sparse, more sunlight and heat reach the ocean, causing it to get even warmer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Outsider.com

75-Year-Old Explorer Dies Attempting Solo Row Across Atlantic Ocean

While attempting to row across the Atlantic ocean, 75-year-old French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin passed away. After his death, Savin’s support team posted a statement on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that we have just learned of the death of our friend Jean-Jacques. The body of Jean-Jacques was found lifeless inside the cabin of his canoe l’Audacieux.”
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
TheConversationAU

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

The enormous eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, triggered a tsunami that reached countries all around the Pacific rim, even causing a disastrous oil spill along 21 beaches in Peru. In Tonga, waves about 2 metres high were recorded before the sea level gauge failed, and waves of up to 15m hit the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ‘Eua, and Ha’apai Islands. Volcanic activity could continue for weeks or months, but it’s hard to predict if or when there’ll be another such powerful eruption. Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but a significant percentage (about 15%) are...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn Rapid Cooling of Mantle May Be Catastrophic for Life on Earth

According to a paper published this week, the Earth is cooling quicker than previously anticipated, which might have severe consequences for life on the planet. However, given the vast time scale on which Earth exists, any changes brought about by the cooling will take millions of years or more to influence life as we know it.
SCIENCE
Complex

75-Year-Pld French Adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin Dies While Trying to Row Across the Atlantic Ocean By Himself

The French adventurer, Jean-Jacques Savin has passed away while trying to row across the Atlantic Ocean by himself. He was 75 years old. His team issued a statement via Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that we have just learned of the death of our friend Jean-Jacques,” his support team said in a post on Facebook. “The body of Jean-Jacques was found lifeless inside the cabin of his canoe l’Audacieux (The Audacious).”
FRANCE
thewoodyshow.com

75-Year-Old Adventurer Attempting To Row Across The Atlantic Ocean Dies

Jean-Jacques Savin's quest to row across the Atlantic Ocean ended in tragedy just three weeks into the three-month journey. The 75-year-old adventurer set out from Portugal on January 1 and was headed toward Ponta Delgada in the Azores islands. On Thursday (January 20) night, he sent out a pair of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Dust Storms#Satellite Images#Extreme Weather#Saharan#The European Union#European#Noaa#The Saharan Air Layer
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A 75-year-old adventurer from France died when his boat reportedly overturned during his attempt at a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean. Jean-Jacques Savin had left from the coast of Portugal on New Year's Day and was on his way to Ponta Delgada in the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago about 870 miles west of Lisbon, his team said in a Facebook post Saturday announcing his death.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

450K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy