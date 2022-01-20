ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Firefighters Battle Commercial Blaze In Freezing Temperatures In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qo9F_0dqLdQdO00
Norwalk firefighters battling the blaze. Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department

Firefighters in Fairfield County battled a heavy fire in a commercial building in below-freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Norwalk Linen building located at 7 Reynolds St.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire pushing from the building, said Deputy Fire Chief Edward Prescott, of the Norwalk Fire Department.

Firefighters entering the building encountered heavy fire and advanced multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, as truck crews ventilated the roof, Prescott said.

The fire was placed under control at 6:45 a.m., as crews continued to work on extinguishing smoldering linen in and around collapsed machinery, the deputy chief said.

No injuries were reported.

More than 33 firefighters responded to the fire, as units from Stamford, Westport, New Canaan, and Rowayton fire departments covered the Norwalk stations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fire Investigators Examine Fort Lee House Blaze

Firefighters contained a Fort Lee house blaze to a front bedroom after a passing lieutenant saw smoke. Fire Lt. Phil Craddock was driving on the Route 1&9 overpass around 4:45 p.m. Monday when he spotted the smoke coming from the two-story home at 2068 Jones Road just below. Firefighters knocked...
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Hospitalized In Pennsburg Car Fire: Authorities

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in his car, authorities in Montgomery County said. Firefighters doused the car blaze along the 600 block of Penn Street in Pennsburg around 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety told Daily Voice.
PENNSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Stamford, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Westport, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Barricaded Person In Custody In CT, School Lockdown Lifted

One is in custody after barricading himself inside the garage of a Connecticut home after being involved in a domestic incident, police said. In New Haven County, the East Haven Police Department issued a “shelter in place” order at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, while the Momauguin School was placed into a lockdown as a precaution.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Fire Hose#Firefighters#Rowayton
Daily Voice

Burn Victim Hospitalized In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

One person was hospitalized with severe burns in South Jersey Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.The victim was burned near the torso at a home on Windsor Center Drive in East Windsor shortly before 10:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.A SouthStar medical helicopter was r…
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Monday in Fair Lawn that forced firefighters to cut a steel fence to free her. No other injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash on Morlot Avenue at Philip Street. A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital assisted members of...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Threat Prompts Police Search Of School In Nassau County

A Long Island school was searched by police after a caller made threats against students and faculty. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, at the Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, a call was received through 911 for...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

One Person -- Not Four -- Wounded In Shooting At Notorious Paterson Corner, Authorities Say

Authorities in Paterson corrected erroneous reports floating around that four people had been shot one night last week. It was only one, they said. The 23-year-old victim was wounded at one of the city's most notorious corners -- Governor and Carroll streets, outside the Carroll Street Apartments -- shortly after 5 p.m. last Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
202K+
Followers
34K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy