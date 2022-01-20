ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Idaho man uses leaf blower to break up ice

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 6 days ago
SANDPOINT, Idaho– Sometimes you have to get creative to clear the ice and snow away. That’s exactly what one North Idaho man did.

Dave Diehl shared a video to a Facebook group of a leaf blower being used to break up ice in his neighborhood. He said he learned the technique from somebody in the Northeast.

Diehl said he hoped by sharing the video he could help others get rid of ice that they could slip on and get hurt.

The Inland Northwest has been seeing a lot of ice and snow over the past few weeks. It’s also been what seems like a never-ending cycle of melting and refreezing.

If you don’t have a leaf blower to help you break up the ice, you can use salt, break it up with a shovel, or even use kitty litter to keep yourself from slipping.

