ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Buck makes costly mistake by stepping out a bit early

By Glynn Harris
louisianasportsman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buck Wayne Magee was after had stepped out of the woods several times over the past few weeks just after the end of legal shooting hours. The 10-point Bienville Parish buck apparently lost track of time on Dec. 8 when it stepped out of the woods onto a shooting lane...

www.louisianasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
louisianasportsman.com

Running of the squirrels

It’s a doggone good time if you’re willing to put in the work. Many hunters got their start chasing squirrels through Louisiana’s oak bottoms. The thought of squirrel hunting takes hunters back to their youth, sitting on the ground, scrutinizing every leaf movement and hoping it would materialize into the flicker of a bushytail. That’s an early “thrill of the hunt” moment.
ANIMALS
Austin Daily Herald

Al Batt: A mistake to get up early

I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me. In January, the temperatures can scrape the bottom of the seed corn company’s thermometer. I found it useful to add the high temperature to the low temperature of each day. It sounds and feels better. Janus was the Roman god of doors, gates, beginnings and endings. January is named after him. Janus is depicted with two faces, one on each side of the head so he can look at the future and the past simultaneously.
NORWAY
louisianasportsman.com

Celebrate duck hunting success with a duck pot pie

Crisp mornings, sunrises, and the smell of gunpowder are a few of the things about duck season in Louisiana I find enchanting. My first dive into duck hunting was at a young age during a “coot shoot.” It was at this infamous roundup of pouldeau where I got hooked on duck hunting. Throughout the years, I always longed for recipes and dishes other than duck poppers. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love a duck popper just as much as the next person, but there’s something rewarding about transforming wild duck into a dish that everyone will love. As my duck hunting evolved, so has my cooking.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianasportsman.com

Washington Parish hunter downs hog with giant tusks

Hopefully there’s no successor for Corcoran’s big hog. Ashton Corcoran was enjoying his recent graduation from the University of Louisiana-Monroe and getting ready to move to Seattle for a job in construction management when he decided to get in a couple of last deer hunts near his home in Washington Parish.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
One Green Planet

Lab Monkeys Who Escaped After Crash Found and Killed

Every day, animals are cruelly forced into experiments in the name of science. Common lab animals include rats, rabbits, beagles, and monkeys – all of whom suffer immensely at the hands of researchers. In Pennsylvania, a trailer hauling crates full of an estimated one hundred long-tailed macaque monkeys was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Swept Away After Plunging Into Icy River

In a terrifying moment recently caught on video, a mother’s children watch in horror as she is swept away after leaping into a frozen river. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old mother of two jumped into the Oredezh River at night. She jumped to mark the Orthodox Epiphany in the village of Vyra, near St Petersburg. They believe that dipping in the freezing water has healing properties.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buck#Bienville Parish#La Tech
louisianasportsman.com

Uncle Rusty’s advice pays off

“One of the best deer hunters I knew was named Rusty Priest. Most knew him as “Uncle Rusty” and he taught me a few valuable lessons about deer hunting, including covering scent and letting the young bucks walk. Before the shelves at your local sporting shops had cover up scents, old time hunters had to create a secret potion of their own. Uncle Rusty’s was one part vanilla extract to eight parts water applied with a spray bottle inside and out of the hat, on the outside of boots and clothes. On Dec. 28, 2021, it was a warm morning in Saint Francisville with a south wind, so I took a stand looking into a field east, so everything east and south should provide good opportunity of not being detected in those directions. At 7:15 a nice looking young 8-point walked south of me heading west looking for some lonely does. The morning went on and at 8:30 I hadn’t seen any further activity. Then appears this mature 8-point standing dead down wind of my stand to the north. He made it out of the woods about 125 yards from my stand and allowed for a perfect broad side shot. The deer had been running pretty good and appears to have lost some body weight, weighing in at 167 pounds and carrying a 17-inch inside spread rack. Thanks for the tips “Uncle Rusty”. May you Rest In Peace!
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
louisianasportsman.com

Levi Thibodeaux got hooked early

It’s all about learning every day for high school bass angler. Levi Thibodeaux’s father, Erik Thibodeaux of Chackbay, said in so many words a few weeks ago about his son’s bass fishing success: It’s all about learning, every day, on and off the water. For example,...
HOBBIES
KIX 105.7

MSHP Sends Out ‘Gotham City’ Alert By Mistake

On Tuesday, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public,...
MISSOURI STATE
louisianasportsman.com

LDWF, LAWFF to hold next Mini Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop on deer

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF) will hold the next Mini Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop, Bucks and Does on March 5 at the Woodworth Outdoor Education Center. This workshop will cover deer biology and management, preferred habitat, deer sign, deer...
ANIMALS
louisianasportsman.com

Backstrap is the filet mignon of venison

Some hunters treasure trophy bucks with big racks. Some hunters just like spending time outdoors and enjoying nature. But if there’s one thing almost every hunter can agree on, there’s nothing more rewarding than enjoying a good meal of venison fixed up your favorite way. There’s fried deer steak, deer chili, deer stew, grilled deer kabobs and a whole range of ways to fix it.
LOUISIANA STATE
pnwag.net

Second Depredation Of Guard Dog Reported in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was called out to a depredation of a livestock guardian dog Wednesday, the second time in just a few days. ODFW crews were called to the Boundary Butte area of Jackson County, where a livestock owner found his dead mixed breed livestock dog inside of his electric wolf resistant fence on his private grass pasture. Investigators said the attack, which happened roughly 2,000 feet from the rancher’s home, took place sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy