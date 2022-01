By now you’ve heard about 5G rolling out to wireless customers across the country. Generally, when we hear “wireless,” we think only of smartphones and mobile devices but 5G technology also allows for those same cell towers to deliver the internet to homes and businesses. Verizon and T-Mobile both have devices that connect to the nearest cell tower to bring the internet into homes using 5G but how well do they work?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO