ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Calls for Starbucks boycott after vaccine rule axed

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrg1F_0dqLbjfZ00

(NEXSTAR) – Coffee giant Starbucks is facing some venti-sized criticism Wednesday after the company announced it no longer requires U.S. workers to receive COVID-19 vaccines or test negative each week, with the java juggernaut citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as its reasoning.

Starbucks throws out vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Last week, SCOTUS voted 6-3 against the Biden administration’s federal mandate requiring employees of companies with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated. Starbucks currently has around 9,000 stores employing about 200,000 workers, the New York Times reports.

In a statement to employees, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote: “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply.”

The announcement came just weeks after Starbucks said all employees would be required to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Many consumers online condemned the decision, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I will not go to Starbucks or anywhere that does not require workers to be vaxxed,” tweeted @SoCalSusan . “Our health is worth self-advocating for.” Meanwhile, @Charles_791 writes: “Vaccines prevent serious illness and death. All steps have been taken to ensure that vaccines are safe and effective for people ages 5 years and older. It’s such a shame that a brand as big as Starbucks will make such a ridiculous decision.”

Starbucks has previously faced boycott calls for a variety of decisions, including backlash in 2020 after the company said employees weren’t allowed to wear items supporting the Black Lives Matter movement , saying it could “amplify divisiveness.” Starbucks reversed the decision last year.

The company’s decision wasn’t without supporters, however. Some conservative users tweeted their approval, with some vowing to continue or even begin frequenting Starbucks.

Meanwhile, Culver says while the requirement is now gone, “… we continue to believe strongly in the spirit and intent of the mandate.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carhartt holds firm on employee vaccine mandate: ‘We stand behind our decision’

American workwear company Carhartt is standing by its decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, even as critics have threatened to boycott the company.The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US.“We stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” Carhartt said in a statement to CBS News. “Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Culver
AOL Corp

Supreme Court's vaccine mandate ruling means businesses chart their own course

Now that the Supreme Court has blocked enforcement of a federal mandate requiring millions of workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, businesses must weigh how to move forward. Some companies are pressing ahead with a vaccine requirement. Others are putting such mandates on pause, and still others may be breathing a sigh of relief that they don't have to impose a policy that could turn off prospective hires in a tight job market.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Starbucks and other huge companies scramble to change vaccine policies after Supreme Court ruling

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Starbucks announced this week that it’s rolling back its Covid-19 rules that required all employees to either get vaccinated by Feb. 9 or submit to weekly testing. This decision comes just days after the Supreme Court struck down a mandate by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that required all companies with 100 employees or more to develop comprehensive and mandatory vaccination policies, affecting over 84 million Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Carhartt facing calls for boycott over vaccine mandates

Carhartt, the work wear and outdoor gear maker, is facing calls for a boycott among conservatives opposed to its vaccine mandate for staff. The outcry comes amid fierce debate in the US over Covid-19 jabs. This month, the US Supreme Court said the government could not force large employers to...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Nexstar#Venti#Java#Scotus#The New York Times#Boycottstarbucks#Socalsusan#Charles 791
inputmag.com

Carhartt’s employee vaccine mandate made its anti-vax customers angry

Carhartt has implemented a vaccine mandate for its employees, leaving some workers and customers distraught over the decision. The brand, beloved by both blue-collar workers and indie workwear enthusiasts, announced in an email to employees that its vaccination policy requires all workers to be vaccinated by February 15. “We put...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NBC News

Which pharmacies will have free N-95 masks and when?

Pharmacies across the country are in the process of receiving free N95 masks from the federal government and distributing them to the public. President Joe Biden announced the distribution of 400 million free N95 masks last week. The supply comes from dipping into the Strategic National Stockpile, a federal reserve of resources used when states become overwhelmed with crisis. Mask recipients are limited to three masks each to make supplies last.
PUBLIC HEALTH
8 News Now

8 News Now

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy