Nick Kyrgios has been labelled a “knob” with the maturity of a 10-year-old by one of his opponents at the Australian Open.Kyrgios and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis have provided one of the stories of the tournament by reaching the semi-finals of the men’s doubles, spurred on by the type of rowdy crowds rarely seen in tennis and certainly not for doubles.In the quarter-finals on Tuesday, the Australian pair defeated German Tim Puetz and New Zealander Michael Venus 7-5 3-6 6-3 on the Kia Arena.Tensions were high throughout the contest, particularly between Kyrgios and Venus, who earned the ire of the crowd...

TENNIS ・ 2 HOURS AGO