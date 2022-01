New documents filed by the ‘Toxic’ singer claim that her father had taken millions of dollars from her over the course of the 13-year conservatorship. Britney Spears’ legal battles after getting out of her conservatorship are still continuing. The 40-year-old popstar lawyer filed new documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, before a hearing on Wednesday January 19, claiming that Britney’s dad Jamie Spears and his legal team took millions of dollars from the singer throughout her conservatorship. The singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart laid out all of the money that Jamie and legal teams allegedly took from the singer over the course of the 13 year conservatorship.

