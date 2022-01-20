ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chainlink: Nothing But Upside

By Bitfreedom Research
 6 days ago
Recently, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov mentioned that LINK token staking and the CCIP protocol will be implemented within the Chainlink network in 2022. Throughout 2021, a large section of the cryptocurrency market was FOMO-driven and unsustainable. This past year saw many crypto projects blow up due to promises, rather than results....

Seeking Alpha

Bitcoin: Expect The Unexpected, And Invest Accordingly

Bitcoin has come down 50% since its ATH, and everybody is screaming bear market. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) went as low as $33,000 yesterday, shedding over 50% from its all-time high. This has prompted many crypto pundits and analysts to call for the beginning of the crypto winter, which would imply a prolonged bear market. However, with everyone expecting one thing, it is more likely the market will do just the opposite. I expect that Bitcoin and other cryptos will find a bottom sooner rather than later. I offer my long-term view based on Elliott Wave Theory and my 2 cents on how to trade/invest accordingly.
Seeking Alpha

Buy The Drop: The Stock Market May Have Bottomed

I began calling for a stock market correction in November when the tech market's top blew off. Stocks went into freefall in Monday's session as one of the most violent selloffs in years intensified. Relatively high valuations, a rocky start to the earnings season, Fed tightening, geopolitical tensions, and other elements put significant pressure on stocks, causing the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) to drop by around 12.5% from the recent ATHs achieved in the early days of this year.
Seeking Alpha

There Is Blood In The Streets - Buy The Dip!

There is quantitative evidence for panic selling. Sentiment indicators became increasingly pessimistic. Some of them are at capitulation levels already. Moreover, technical indicators signal an oversold stock market. Stocks typically reversed to the upside on similar conditions during the past decade. According to Mark Hulbert, newsletter advisors are as bearish...
Seeking Alpha

Arlo: On Track To Profitability, This Small-Cap Stock Shines Amid Volatility

Shares of Arlo have lost approximately 25% of their value in the recent correction, following fellow small-cap stocks down. The market has deserted small-cap stocks at the moment. Since the tail-end of November, the general mantra has been to adopt a "risk-off" stance, which means reducing equity exposure and shifting the equity portfolio to investing in large-cap industrial stocks.
Seeking Alpha

Meta Platforms, A Growth Stock Priced Like A Value Stock - We Rate It At Buy

Do you truly believe that it's all over for growth, that the dreams of a generation are to be tossed out the window in favor of defense primes and such?. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
Seeking Alpha

Crypto Has Crashed: Is Bitcoin A Buy Or Sell?

Crypto prices have rapidly fallen since the holidays. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been crushed over the past few months after hitting its all-time high in November. Unlike this summer's selloff which had some concrete reasons behind it (China banning BTC, high-profile ESG concerns, etc.), this time around the explanations are more abstract and generally revolve around liquidity, the Fed, and retail investors cashing in.
Seeking Alpha

Imperial Oil Still Has Upside Potential

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) has been selected as my Chart of the Day. I was looking for stocks still trading above their moving averages so I used Barchart's Bullish Moving Averages screen as my Watchlist. This screen helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chainlink Down More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink’s (CRYPTO: LINK) price has fallen 10.64% to $14.07. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 43.0% loss, moving from $24.52 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over...
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD at $15.6, is this the bottom of the barrel?

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK is currently trading at $15.6 against the US dollar. LINK/USD resistance is at $18.00. The LINK/USD pair has been trading between $15.37 and $18.00. The pair attempted to break above the resistance zone but failed, resulting in another bearish pressure which pushed the price back inside the zone again. At this point, there is no upward momentum gaining traction on the market. There are talks that Chainlink could be added to the Coinbase platform soon since it’s a coin with a strong use case.
