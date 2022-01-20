LIVE UPDATES: Wilson vs Poly Water Polo + Basketball

Coming into their Monday night matchup, Long Beach Poly and Jordan’s boys’ basketball teams were the last two undefeated teams in the Moore League. By the end of the night the Jackrabbits stood alone in first place while Jordan slipped into a tie with Lakewood for second following a 68-53 Poly victory.
Congratulations to this week’s Athletes of the Week and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their support. The Long Beach Poly girls’ basketball game won three games in 26 hours last weekend including a unique league doubleheader against Millikan and Wilson on Saturday. Nala Williams’ 27 points saved the day for Poly in an OT win over the Rams.
Jordan football star Damian Henderson got the news he’s been waiting on his entire life last week—the junior running back received his first scholarship offer from the University of Arizona, an offer that was quickly followed by another, from Colorado State. “I didn’t know what to do, I...
As the talent level continues to rise in the Millikan High football program, East Long Beach has become a popular destination for college recruiters. Over the past few weeks, marquee programs from across the country have pulled up on Palo Verde to take a closer look at Romeo Pellum’s squad.
Comments / 0