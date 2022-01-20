ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

LIVE UPDATES: Wilson vs Poly Water Polo + Basketball

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ll have live updates from today’s water polo and basketball games...

www.the562.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Athletes of the Week and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their support. The Long Beach Poly girls’ basketball game won three games in 26 hours last weekend including a unique league doubleheader against Millikan and Wilson on Saturday. Nala Williams’ 27 points saved the day for Poly in an OT win over the Rams.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Millikan Lands Wave of New Scholarship Offers

As the talent level continues to rise in the Millikan High football program, East Long Beach has become a popular destination for college recruiters. Over the past few weeks, marquee programs from across the country have pulled up on Palo Verde to take a closer look at Romeo Pellum’s squad.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
931
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy