ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Australian shares dragged lower by financials, tech stocks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, hurt by financials and tech sectors following a weak finish overnight on Wall Street, while resource-related stocks jumped on robust commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.3% at 7,332.5 points by 2355 GMT.

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirming it was in correction territory after a diverse set of corporate earnings.

Local tech stocks (.AXIJ) tracked their U.S. peers lower by falling over 1% to their lowest since May 21, with software firm Altium Ltd (ALU.AX) dropping 3.4% to be one of the worst performers on the bourse.

Sector heavyweight Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) was suspended from trading on the ASX 200 on Jan. 19 after its buyout by Block Inc (SQ.N) became effective following receipt of all regulatory approvals.

Financials (.AXFJ) dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month, losing over 1%, with major banks Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) shedding about 1.4% to 1.7%.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) also declined 0.8%, with Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) and Santos Ltd (STO.AX) falling 1.7% and 0.6%, respectively, even after the country's top 2 independent gas producers posted strong quarterly numbers. read more

The gold sub-index (.AXGD), however, advanced more than 6%, headed for its biggest jump since June 2020 after bullion prices rose on a weaker dollar.

Evolution Mining Ltd (EVN.AX) and Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST.AX) were one of the top gainers on both the ASX 200 and the gold sub-index, jumping about 9% each.

Miners (.AXMM) were up 1.1%, with top iron ore miner BHP Group (BHP.AX) rising about 1.4%.

Global lithium supplier Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL.AX) added 1.2% on expecting to be formally admitted to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first half of February.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) slid 1.6% to 12,612.3, with energy retailer Mercury NZ leading losses with its 2.6% fall.

In other markets, the S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 7.75 points, or 0.2%.

Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Stocks#Australian#S P#Altium Ltd#Afterpay Ltd#Block Inc Lrb Sq#Axfj#Axej#Woodside Petroleum#Santos Ltd#Evolution Mining Ltd#Bhp Group#Vulcan Energy Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 1.25% to $918.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.28% to 13,539.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $325.09 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Tech stocks drag Japan's Nikkei to 13-month low ahead of Fed decision

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index fell to a fresh 13-month low on Wednesday, dragged down by technology heavyweights after their U.S. peers closed lower overnight on concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and tension over Ukraine. The Nikkei share average (.N225) was down 0.4% to 27,027.51...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.14% to $307.19 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $17.22 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company reached on January 14th.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX rallies, travel stocks fly

Jan 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX RALLIES, TRAVEL STOCKS FLY (0853 GMT) It looks like investors have set aside any caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision...
STOCKS
Reuters

Hong Kong shares end marginally higher ahead of Fed policy update

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday, with gains in financial firms and tech names offset by losses in healthcare stocks, as investors awaited hints about faster tightening of monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting outcome. The Hang Seng index rose 0.2% to...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK's Playtech's shares slip after report of potential breakup

(Adds detail, analyst comment, background) Jan 26 (Reuters) - Playtech shares fell 4% on Wednesday after the gambling software maker once again backed a buyout by Aristocrat Leisure, following a report that the London-listed company was exploring a breakup if the deal does not go through. Britain’s Playtech in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy