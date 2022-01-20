ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Is Everything Coming And Leaving On Netflix

By Holly Haze
 6 days ago

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Some changes are coming to Netflix in February.

Beat those winter blues and stay warm indoors with everything coming to Netflix this February.  Some oldies but goodie movies coming include “Anaconda” starring J-Lo, “The Addams Family” starring Angelia Houston, “Batman Begins” “Despicable Me 2,” cult classic “Donnie Brasco” starring Johnny Depp and a fan favorite “The Hangover” starring Bradley Cooper.

The Netflix original “Love Is Blind” is back for a second season and Tyler Perry is bring back Medea in “Tyler Perry’s A Medea Homecoming.”  Titles leaving Netflix next month include, “Grown Ups,” “The Darkest Hour,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Mars Attacks!” “Something Borrowed,” and “Step Brothers”

What shows /movies are you most looking forward to this winter?

