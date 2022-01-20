ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Snowflake Ski Jump set to bring highflying action back to Vernon County

By Greg White
 6 days ago

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Starting Friday the Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament returns to Vernon County.

The world class competition takes place at Timber Coulee north of Westby.

Final prep work is wrapping up ahead of the event.

It’s a tradition that organizers are thrilled to continue.

“It’s 99 years we’ve been doing this. So how many generations have come down here. Jumped. Watched. Had a great time. So it’s always fun to put it on,” said Snowflake Ski Club board member Scott Yttri.

Opening ceremonies start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and continues Saturday.

Buttons are on sale now.

The Snowflake Ski Club along with Logistics Health Inc. continue to show support for U.S. service men and women by allowing all current and former military service members and their spouses to be admitted free of charge to the tournament.

To gain admission, each veteran or service member will need to show one of the following with a photo ID: a current military ID card, VFW card, Legion card, DAV current membership card, or DD 214 Form (record of discharge).

Children younger than 18 whose parent is on active duty in the National Guard or Reserves or is retired from any branch of the military also will be admitted free.

Each service member will be given a special button to be worn on their clothing to indicate their military affiliation.

