GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Will we see another winter storm? The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking the possibility of some more snow showers heading our way. Guilford County School officials said most schools are operating under remote instruction Thursday. This does not include the nine early colleges. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for Thursday and Friday. The second-largest district in the Triad, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will stay closed for a third day as crews are still plowing icy neighborhood roads. Here's a list of closings/delays/remote learning for all Triad public schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO