Boise, ID

Boise State Hall of Famer Nate Potter joins Broncos' staff

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 3 days ago

A Boise State Hall of Famer is returning for another coaching stint at his alma mater.

The Boise State football program announced the addition of Nate Potter as its run game coordinator and tight ends coach on Wednesday.

Potter, selected to the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018, had spent the last three seasons at Montana State as tight ends coach, helping to lead the Bobcats to the Football Championship Subdivision title game this past year.

“Nate Potter is one of the young, up-and-coming coaches in our industry,” Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said in a statement. “It just so happens that he’s also a former Bronco, having spent time here both as a coach and a player, and understands what we’re building. We are looking forward to having him back in the facility and mentoring the next generation of Broncos.”

Potter spent the 2014-17 seasons on the Broncos’ coaching staff, his first as a quality control assistant and his final three as an offensive graduate assistant.

“I want to thank Coach Avalos for giving me the opportunity to come home and give back to the brotherhood that has given so much to me,” Potter said. “I’m looking forward to joining this great staff and working with this program’s incredible players, helping to continue the championship tradition for Bronco Nation.”

In addition to helping to lead Montana State to the FCS Championship Game in 2021, the Bobcats also reached the FCS Playoffs Semifinals during Potter’s debut season in 2019, finishing the season ranked No. 4.

Prior to joining the Bobcats’ staff, Potter spent the 2018 season as the offensive line coach at the College of Idaho. The Yotes finished ranked No. 22 in the NAIA national poll.

Potter joined the Bronco staff following his professional career in the National Football League, where he spent the 2012-13 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Potter was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and went on to appear in 21 games with six starts over two seasons.

Potter, a standout offensive tackle for the Broncos from 2008-11, was a consensus All-American in 2011 when he was selected to the first teams of the Football Writers’ Association of America, Yahoo Sports, CBSSports.com and The Sporting News. He joined Ryan Clady (2007) as the only consensus All-Americans in Boise State football history, a list that later added Avery Williams following the 2020 season.

He was named to the All-Mountain West First Team in 2011 after earning consecutive first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors from 2009-10. Potter was part of the 2009 Fiesta Bowl Champion team and started each of the final 34 games of his Boise State career from 2009-11.

He was also named to the Academic All-America Team in 2011, and in 2010 earned a spot on the ESPN Academic All-America Team.

Potter graduated from Boise State with a degree in history in 2011, and earned his master’s in athletic leadership in 2017.

