They’re costs for concern. MTA efficiency does not stack up very well compared to cousin transit agencies around the country and the globe, according to the agency’s first state-mandated performance report, a look at how much the MTA spends to run trains around our great metropolis and surrounding suburbs versus how it gets done everywhere else. Comparing New York to international cities, New York City Transit spends the most on labor, comes in near the top in areas like total costs per passenger and maintenance cost per mile. And on the heavy rail side, the MTA’s commuter lines, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, tower over the competition in terms of costs (one reason? MTA’s commuter rail requires conductors to take tickets because its platforms are not controlled by fare boxes).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO