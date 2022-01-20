ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scammers are targeting at-home COVID-19 tests

By Jack Baudoin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Scam look-a-like websites for ordering the free COVID-19 rapid home tests have already started popping up.

According to experts, most scammer sites ask for payment, some up to $40 per test. Some also ask for personal information, like social security or credit card numbers.

The official government site will only ask for one’s mailing address and email.

“Anything that you get, any text messages, any pop-up ads, any e-mails, any phone call you get is going to be a scam. The government is not reaching out to individuals,” said Dennis Horton, director of Rockford’s Better Business Bureau. “If you are interested in getting test kits sent to your home, then it is up to you to go to the website.”

That website is covidtests.gov.

