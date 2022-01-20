ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, TX

Suspect in Haiti president’s assassination extradited to US

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — U.S. authorities said Wednesday that a businessman accused in the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was extradited to face criminal charges in Miami after he was detained in the Dominican Republic. “We can confirm Rodolphe Jaar is in U.S. custody in...

Miami Herald

Jamaica apprehends former Haitian senator in President Moïse’s assassination

A former Haitian politician described by police as driven by his “fierce will to kill” President Jovenel Moïse has been apprehended. John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator and one of several assassination suspects who had remained at large, is being detained in Jamaica after being arrested Friday in rural St. Elizabeth parish.
Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder

A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of the country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, Jamaican authorities said Saturday. Jamaican investigators contacted Haitian authorities who said Joseph was "wanted in Haiti as a suspect in the alleged assassination of the Haitian President in 2021," it added.
US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
Haiti official denies more time in president’s slaying probe

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian magistrate tells The Associated Press that a request for more time to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has been denied. Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, did not explain on Tuesday why he refused to grant an extension. He was responding to a request made by Garry Orelien, the judge investigating the July 7 fatal shooting of Moïse at his private residence. Orelien could not be immediately reached for comment. It was unclear if he could appeal the decision or how the lack of an extension might affect the case.
Analysis-As Haiti investigation stalls, U.S. probes president’s killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – The United States is becoming increasingly involved in the investigation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s murder, with key suspects facing the prospect of trial in U.S. courts, as a probe by the Caribbean nation’s authorities stalls. Congress last week ordered the U.S. State Department...
Julian Assange can appeal to Supreme Court over US extradition, High Court rules

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court.Speaking to the media after the ruling at the High Court, Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris said the ruling was “precisely what we wanted to happen.” “The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal but make no mistake, we won today in court,” Ms Moris said. “But let’s not forget every time we win, as long as this case isn’t dropped, as long as Julian isn’t...
US judge upholds conviction of drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman

A US appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, rejecting his request for a new trial and keeping him in prison for life. But in a 44-page ruling released Tuesday, Judge John Newman of the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd District rejected the request by Guzman's attorneys.
UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States. The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a British magistrates' court that it would be "oppressive" to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide. The court will now decide whether to permit Assange, who is facing 18 charges relating to the release of 500,000 secret US files, to appeal that decision to the UK Supreme Court on "points of law of general public importance". Washington wants Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election. It was announced as the first arrest by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats...
Burkina President 'Survives Assassination Attempt'

Burkina Faso's president has survived an assassination attempt, his party said Monday, with his whereabouts unclear following a mutiny by soldiers that African powers condemned as a "coup attempt". The European Union issued a statement calling for the "immediate" release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Soldiers rose up at...
Ex-Detroit council member gets 2 years in prison for bribes

DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit City Council member who quit after pleading guilty to a bribery scheme was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison. Andre Spivey acknowledged his “very poor choices” in accepting $36,000 but had hoped to get probation. His sentence still was far below the 40 months recommended by federal prosecutors.
DETROIT, TX

