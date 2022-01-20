ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Baby girl shot in the face in the Bronx, police say; Adams calls attack ‘a wake up call’

By Shirley Chan, Aliza Chasan, Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVEeF_0dqLTyA200

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A baby girl was shot in the face in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her mother near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street when an unidentified suspect chased another unidentified individual and opened fire, striking the baby, officials said. She was shot in her left cheek.

The infant’s mother called 911 around 6:50 p.m. and officers arrived within two minutes, an NYPD official said. When police arrived, the mom was holding the child. The girl’s dad was inside a grocery store.

The baby, whose first birthday is days away, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Police early Thursday morning described the infant’s condition as “stable.”

“This is unacceptable and it needs to stop,” NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said.

As of Wednesday evening, McCormack said the investigation was ongoing. Police do not know the motive that led to the suspect firing at the intended target.

No arrests had been made, as of early Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police asked people to avoid the area of East 198th Street between Bainbridge and Grand Concourse. The 52 precinct advised people to expect emergency vehicles and delays in the area.

Citizen App video from the scene shows NYPD officers and vehicles in the area. Surveillance video from the time of the shooting shows two people run by. One appears to raise a gun.

“This is not the city our children should grow up in,” Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday night. “If tonight wasn’t a wake up call, then I don’t know what will wake us up.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson called the shooting “absolutely outrageous.”

“Our babies deserve to live,” she said in an impassioned plea Wednesday night after the shooting. “They don’t deserve to live in communities where they have to dodge bullets every single day. But for communities like ours, it’s all too common.”

On Tuesday night, an NYPD officer and a teenage suspect were shot by the same bullet in the Bronx. It was fired by the suspect’s gun.

Adams, a former cop himself, has met with grassroots, gun violence prevention groups in recent weeks. He’s said he wants to reform and rebuild New York City’s plainclothes anti-crime units to get more guns off the streets.

Adams went to the hospital on Wednesday night to get an update on the baby’s status, a spokesperson said.

“The first thing the mother did was she walked into the room and she grabbed our hands and she prayed,” Adams said, describing his visit. “She prayed for her city. And she prayed for the children of this city. And she prayed to end this senseless violence.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 60

SWRose
6d ago

honestly they need to throw all these thugs on an island somehwere way out of human reach and let them have at it and kill each other since that's their only contribution to society

Reply(8)
26
Harley Stallion
5d ago

So Adam's comment is this is a wake up call,,, What happened to all the other wake up calls that have been happening for years under the Deblazio..He already didn't start out well sympathizing to black lives matters.....We'll see what he does and what change he has and where he goes..

Reply
9
Bernice Forbes
6d ago

let's go Eric Adams a baby got shot in the face. You are taking to long put you're people on the streets. GOD BLESSED THE BABY. 👶🙏

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

New video of gunman, getaway car in Bronx shooting that wounded infant

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — New surveillance visuals released Monday night shows a suspected gunman, and the car he used to flee, after gunfire left a Bronx baby girl wounded last Wednesday, police said. New video obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a nearby block, authorities said. Additionally, new surveillance images […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot inside Bronx hospital, shooter flees: police

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot in the arm inside a Bronx hospital Tuesday afternoon, police said. Gunfire erupted inside the emergency department waiting room at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in Morris Park around 12:40 p.m., according to police and a hospital spokesperson. An individual walked in and shot another individual […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Machete-wielding man threatens Jewish community in Brooklyn: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A machete-wielding man was arrested after he made threats against Jewish community members in Brooklyn Monday night, officials said.   Police responded to reports of a man who was running around Borough Park with a machete around 11:40 p.m. He was threatening neighbors and menacing two of the Shmira public […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bainbridge, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

New Rochelle teen allegedly guns down 17-year-old boy: police

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy allegedly fatally shot another teen on Tuesday afternoon in New Rochelle, police said. The 17-year-old victim was found with multiple shot wounds near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but he later […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

Woman stabbed in leg during argument in Harlem subway station: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed in a Harlem subway station during an argument Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. Police said it happened around 8:15 p.m. on the southbound platform of the West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station, along the No. 2 and 3 lines. The 48-year-old woman got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora dies days after Harlem shooting: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — NYPD officer Wilbert Mora has died from injuries sustained during a shooting Friday evening at a Harlem apartment building, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Tuesday. “It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

75-year-old woman struck while crossing Brooklyn street: police

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 75-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Brooklyn Monday evening, officials said.   The incident happened at around 7:30 pm, on McGuiness Boulevard in the vicinity of Norman Avenue, in the Greenpoint section, the NYPD said on Tuesday. Video footage […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
PIX11

Alleged NYPD cop killer Lashawn McNeil dies at Harlem Hospital

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Lashawn McNeil, the man accused of shooting two NYPD officers in the head Friday evening at his mother’s Harlem home, died from his injuries Monday afternoon, Mayor Eric Adams announced. McNeil, an ex-con who was on probation for a narcotics conviction, died at Harlem Hospital, two NYPD sources told PIX11 News. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guns#Police Precinct#The Bronx#Grand Concourse
PIX11

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was always smiling, always wanted to help

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He swore to serve and protect when he joined the NYPD, but his desire to help others started long before her put on the uniform. Officer Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old newlywed, was always smiling and willing to lend a helping hand, people who knew him said. Before he became an officer, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Released: NY dad out from behind bars years after NyQuil theft

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A nearly blind dad who spent years in a Rikers Island jail facility after stealing NyQuil cold medication was released from prison pending appeal, his lawyers said Tuesday. Reggie Randolph, 58, had recently been transferred from Rikers to Downstate Prison in Fishkill. In his time behind bars, Randolph insisted he’d been […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

PIX11

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy