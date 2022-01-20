Explosion injures 2 workers at US Steel near Detroit
ECORSE, Mich. (AP) — An explosion from a gas leak has injured two workers at a U.S. Steel Corp. plant in suburban Detroit.
The Pittsburgh-based company confirmed that both people hurt Wednesday were employees. The incident occurred in the main plant boiler at the Great Lakes Works in Ecorse.
A company spokeswoman says “there do not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.”
Narda Bruno, public safety director for the city of Ecorse, says the explosion was contained to the main plant boiler.
