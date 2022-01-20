ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tracking down rapid at-home COVID tests in Knox County

By Elizabeth Kuebel
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWGhm_0dqLTVl500

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Americans can now get free rapid COVID tests delivered to their homes, courtesy of a new government website. However, it’s likely to take at least a week to get it in the mail and some are in need of a test now.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel visited a few pharmacies to get a look at the high demand they’re seeing and how they’re handling it.

I just took an at-home COVID test. When should I test again?

Blount Discount Pharmacy didn’t have any at-home COVID tests left in stock. “We had 50 that came in yesterday, we shipped them out between our 3 stores, and they were sold out literally in hours,” said pharmacist Hamilton Borden.

At a different pharmacy, Belew Drugs, there was the same issue.

“The availability of the tests since the pandemic has started has increased. But now that more people are needing to test, then now the supply isn’t able to keep up with the demand as much, especially right now with this wave that we are facing,” said Samantha Boldin, a pharmacist at Belew Drugs.

Tennessee National Guard airlifts hiker out of Great Smoky Mountains

Stephanie Wilder can attest to that, she spent Tuesday night on the hunt for a test.

“We both work on the east side of town, and we live on the west side, so we just made our way down the interstate like we would normally do on the way home and kept going back to google searching for at-home COVID test,” Wilder said.

Luckily, after a couple of stops, she was able to track one down. Meanwhile, both pharmacies we visited are expecting another shipment, but they’re not expecting it to last long.

“I believe the owner said he was going to get another 100. So, honestly, it’ll probably be sold out, if we ship those out between the different stores. If we make a Facebook post, they’ll probably be sold out by the end of the day,” said Borden.

Knox County Schools considering virtual learning amid staffing shortage

Boldin said a word of advice for people when it comes to the test. “I caution people if you don’t need a test right this minute, don’t rush out and buy one. Let the people who need a test right this minute, have those available to them,” she said.

To see a list of drive-thru testing locations in Knox county, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Three new playgrounds coming to Knoxville parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Parks & Recreation Department has begun work to install playground equipment at three parks across the city in time for spring. The City has set aside $530,898 to upgrade the playground equipment and enhance the play experience in East Knoxville, North Knoxville and Fountain City. New playgrounds will be […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Coronavirus
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knox County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#Blount Discount Pharmacy#Tennessee National Guard#Knox County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WATE

How to become a poll worker in Tennessee

On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Secretary of State Tre Hargett launched a new statewide campaign, Be an Election Hero. Become a Poll Worker., encouraging Tennesseans to serve as poll workers during the 2022 election cycle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee bill would lower handgun carry age from 21 to 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill introduced in the General Assembly would lower the minimum age for carrying a handgun. If House Bill 1735 becomes law, Tennesseans 18 years and older would be able to carry a handgun openly or concealed under the state’s permitless carry laws or obtain an enhanced or concealed handgun permit.  […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tri-Cities runaways located after crash in Florida

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WJHL) — Authorities say two Tri-Cities teenagers who ran away from home were found after a crash in Florida on Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had previously issued an Endangered Child Alert for Ashlen McGriff, 15 of Gray, and Logan Bright, 14 of Kingsport. Police said the duo had run away from […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WATE

WATE

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy