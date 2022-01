Germany-based supermarket chain Aldi has announced its first cashless supermarket under the name Shop & Go in London. The supermarket works app-based, the payment is processed via the stored credit card, and the usual PSP is used here. The Aldi branch can only be entered by those who have installed and registered with the associated app. The technical identification of the goods is purely based on cameras. The customer must store his personal information and payment data and the payment is processed by credit card via the app. Shopping carts are not necessary for recognition, nor do goods have to be scanned at the exit.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO