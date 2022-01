A police officer has been indicted for allegedly assaulting a teen and then trying to cover it up, federal authorities said on Tuesday. Kevin Patino, 29, of Paterson, was indicted on conspiracy against rights by depriving a person of his constitutional right to be free from use of unreasonable force by law enforcement, deprivation of rights under color of law, and two counts of falsification of records.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO