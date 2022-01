Summer is underway here in Australia and it’s time to relax, unwind, and quench your palate. If you’re looking for something a little different than the standard alcoholic beverage, we have just the drink for you. It goes by the name of Hotel Starlino and consists of three unique Italian apéritifs: a pink grapefruit-infused Rosé Aperitivo, luscious Orange Aperitivo, and subtly spiced Rosso Vermouth. These delicious spirits have just arrived on native soil and they’re already making waves amongst local Aussies, who love the versatility and freshness of flavour. Use one as the base for your next basic spritz or classic cocktail or simply pour over rocks and enjoy. There’s really no wrong way to relish these relaxing sippers!

