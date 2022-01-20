USC Trojans to get visit from nation's No. 6 tailback

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
The Florida Gators headed into their official visit weekend this weekend without a commitment at the quarterback position. That changed after hosting Tulsa (OK) Lincoln Christian School three-star quarterback Max Brown on campus this weekend for an official visit. The out of state signal caller gave his commitment to UF after backing off a commitment from Central Michigan and spending the weekend in The Swamp.
Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
After a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton committed to Alabama on Sunday evening. Burton is the third Power 5 transfer to commit to the Crimson Tide for 2022, joining LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. All three players are ranked among the top 10 transfer players, according to 247Sports.
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
FRISCO - Dan Quinn is very much on the New York Giants radar as they search for their next head coach. And as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator quietly prepares to build his staff - in Denver or Chicago or New York or wherever - it would make sense that Dallas assistant Joe Whitt Jr. might follow him.
A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
