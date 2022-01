The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in The Woodlands returned on Monday after the ceremony did not take place due to the pandemic in 2021. The event was organized by the Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation Committee, a community group in Montgomery County. Impact Church of The Woodlands is also affiliated with the ceremony that has taken place for more than 30 years. The Howard Hughes Corporation is a major sponsor of the ceremony and student scholarships as well. The annual event celebrates the legacy of King while honoring those carrying out his mission locally. Both adult and youth choirs performed and featured speaker Frankie Mazzapica senior pastor from Celebration Church of The Woodlands brought the message. This year’s Drum Major Award winner was also named as a part of the ceremony.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO