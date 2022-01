You’ll want to make time for this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl before it makes time for you. All week long in the Tavern, players can take on A Temporus Shift. If you have a Standard deck you’d like to try with an extremely broken ruleset, then you’re in luck. As its name implies, A Temporus Shift is a Tavern Brawl that messes around with time. Every turn aside from the first, you’ll get an extra turn. That means you’ll potentially be able to dish out double the amount of value each time you have control of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO